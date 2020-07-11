The eagles & # 39; penalized & # 39; DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic publications

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they "penalized" wide receiver DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic posts he made on social media earlier in the week.

Jackson was not released from the team. Instead, the Eagles said they had "constructive conversations" with the wide receiver and made it clear that they "did not tolerate hatred of any individual or group."

PRESTON SMITH LAST NFL PLAYER TO SHARE FARRAKHAN'S VIEWS AGAINST JEWS

“We have had several constructive conversations in the past few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and community leaders. That has brought us to the point where he and we are ready to take the next steps, ”the team said in a statement.

“Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct that is detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan on how he and we can heal in the future. He understands that to stay on the team, you must also commit to supporting your words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still much work to do. We will continue to help DeSean in this process, and we also know that everyone in our organization needs to hear and learn more about things that are unfamiliar or uncomfortable to us. ”

SAINTS & # 39; MALCOLM JENKINS CALLS THE SEMITICAL ADS OF DESEAN JACKSON & # 39; A DISTRACTION & # 39;

Jackson created a firestorm when he highlighted three paragraphs in a book that falsely attributed quotes to Adolf Hitler. He posted the image of the highlighted passages on his Instagram.

The passage says:

"Hitler said,‘ because white Jews know [sic] that Blacks are the true children of Israel and to keep the Americas secret, the Jews will mail to America.

‘They will extort the United States, their dominance towards world domination will not work if blacks know who they were.

MALIK JACKSON OF THE EAGLES DEFENDS DESEAN JACKSON, & # 39; HONORABLE & # 39; LOUIS FARRAKHAN AFTER AN ANTI-SEMITIC UPROAR

"The white citizens of the United States will be terrified to learn that all this time they have been mistreating, discriminating, and lynching the children of Israel."

The Philly Voice noted that the passage appears to be from the book "Jerusalem," which attributes the quote to "The Nazis of World War II."

Jackson then posted two photos of prominent anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

In a caption, Jackson wrote: “This powerful man, I hope everyone has a chance to see this! Don't be blind. Know what is happening. "

He also posted a quote image attributed to Farrakhan, which read: "There must be a 100% change … There is a burden the Earth bears from which it must be relieved. The earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet it was made for the righteous. "

Jackson also posted a video on his Instagram Stories related to Bill and Melina Gates talking about vaccines. The video caption read: "Farrakhan warns against vaccines."

Jackson apologized twice for publishing what he did. He promised to educate himself better about the Jewish community and seemed to be doing exactly that.

The wide receiver wrote on Instagram that he had a meeting with a Holocaust survivor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

“Today I had the opportunity to speak to the 94-year-old holocaust survivor, Mr. Edward Mosberg. Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and knowledge today. I am taking this time to continue educating myself and closing the gap between different cultures, communities and religions. LOVE 2 ALL !!!!! TO BE CONTINUE."