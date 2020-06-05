The Eagleton Version Of Each Pawnee Character

Parks and Recreation saw Eagleton merge with Pawnee, and with that came Eagleton's versions of some of the Parks Department employees.

The Pawnee-Eagleton merger in Parks and Recreation It brought some big changes to the Parks Department, including some of the main character's counterparts, who were very different from Pawnee employees. Parks and recreation introduced viewers Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her friends and coworkers from the Parks Department such as Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), the always cynical April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) and the arrogant and sarcastic Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) )

Parks and recreation He also introduced the fictional city of Pawnee, Indiana, to the audience, which Leslie insisted was the largest city in America (and even wrote a book like that). Pawnee had a great enemy: her neighboring town Eagleton. The rivalry between them was a gag in the series, with Leslie expressing her displeasure towards Eagleton and its citizens at any opportunity, and she refused to go and / or interact with them. Leslie ended up putting her ideas against Eagleton aside when the city needed help, and she came up with the idea of ​​the merger to save both cities.

The Pawnee-Eagleton merger also meant having to classify the Eagleton government into its new departments, so in the season 6 episode "Doppelgängers," the Parks Department welcomed four new employees, who were paired with their Pawnee counterparts. Some of these ended up staying for the rest of the series, while others were quickly brushed aside, but all made an unforgettable impression. Here are Eagleton's versions of each Pawnee character.

April Ludgate and Tynnyfer

Tynnyfer was the complete opposite of April: he only cared about her and her physical appearance, casually took Xanax as if they were mints and paid no attention to her work. April immediately started acting like her only to mess with her, and said that Tynnyfer was the worst person she had ever known, so he wanted to travel the world with her. April ended up tricking her into quitting, and Tynnyfer never appeared again.

Donna Meagle and Craig Middlebrooks

Craig Parks and Recreation

Craig was featured in "Doppelgängers" and ended up becoming a recurring character. Craig seemed like a quiet guy, but he was actually just the opposite and quite explosive, but he loved his job and "cared too much." Craig eventually learned to control his outbursts and married Donna and Ron's barber, Typhoon.

Ron Swanson and Ron Dunn

Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson Dunn

Ron and Ron seemed to be very similar, as they both love the outdoors and are pretty laid back, but when Ron Swanson got to know Ron Dunn better, he realized it was nothing like him. Dunn is a vegan and environmentalist, and he is a very spiritual person, who is the exact opposite of Ron Swanson. Dunn appeared a few more times in the series, much to Ron Swanson's dismay.

Tom Haverford and ERIC

ERIC Parks and Recreation

Tom was paired with Eric, who to his surprise was not a person but a computer program whose name meant "Eagleton Reservations Information Center". Tom realized that a machine could easily replace him, and he did his best to make sure Leslie thought Eric was a terrible person with a bad attitude, unreliable and racist. Leslie never knew that ERIC was not a real person, and Tom kept his job.

