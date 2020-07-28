The economy could fall off a fiscal cliff

This has brought back memories of the last time the US was brought to the brink of a fiscal cliff in late 2012. At that time, concerns about the impending expiration of tax cuts and the automatic decrease in spending by the The federal government rocked investors. A crisis was averted after President Obama signed an agreement reached by Congress just after New Years Day 2013.

The 2020 fiscal cliff is different. It is almost certain that more fiscal stimulus will come from Washington soon.

But the estimated $ 1 trillion that Senate Republicans are said to propose pales in comparison to the $ 2 trillion in benefits already approved by Congress and signed by President Trump in March as part of the CARES Act.

It is also significantly less than the more than $ 3 trillion in aid that House Democrats approved in May, but which likely do not stand a chance of being approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

More expense may be required

So do investors overlook the possibility of a deeper decline in the future if Congress doesn't come to the rescue?

Economists currently predict an annualized 35% contraction in the United States economy for the second quarter. That information will be released Thursday. The hope is that it will be the worst quarter of this coronavirus-induced recession. But what if it isn't?

Millions of people remain out of work and there are increasing calls to provide new stimulus controls for even more low-income Americans.

Some experts warn that consumer spending could be depleted if there is not a sufficient level of new stimuli.

"Sectors that rely heavily on consumer health – retail, travel, home builders, real estate – could be especially sensitive to negative headlines" about the fiscal cliff, said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest , in a report last week. .

Bell added that "Congress's decision on a new wave of support could make or break the next stretch of the economic recovery" and that "withdrawing or reducing fiscal support could lead to a deterioration in the recently recorded economic improvement."

Is the Fed coming to the rescue again?

Still, some fear that Washington has not done enough to help lift the economy.

"The delegation of directing the pandemic to the states, and what can be described precisely as the abdication of any responsibility for the pandemic by the federal government, has contributed to a debilitating sense of political uncertainty that is holding back economic activity." Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP, said in a report earlier this month.

Brusuelas argued that "in the absence of help from the federal government, the states are heading for a fiscal cliff."

But even if Congress and the White House don't move forward, there could be even more stimulus from another corner of Washington. Bell noted that the market has been able to continue rising, despite concerns about the fiscal cliff, "thanks in large part to the unwavering support of the Fed."

The Federal Reserve has already cut interest rates to zero and launched billions of dollars in loan programs.

The market continues to believe that the Fed can (and will) do even more if necessary. Fed President Jerome Powell is likely to be asked about the possibility of more stimulus at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The Fed will keep its foot on the gas. Everything is fully vested," Noel Dixon, global macro strategist at State Street Global Markets, said in an interview with CNN Business.

Still, the Fed can only go so far. Dixon acknowledged that much of his efforts are doing a better job of propping up the stock market than helping average consumers on Main Street.

"The Fed has also helped cause the disconnect between Wall Street and the real economy. It will also need more fiscal support," said Dixon.