The economy is in serious trouble again. Coronavirus is to blame

Real-time economic indicators hit bottom in May when requests to stay home lifted and many Americans felt safe enough to start visiting shopping malls, restaurants, and even airports.

"The premature reopening of the United States economy has resulted in an intensification of the pandemic, which is now slowing the growth of the economy," wrote Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International, in a note to clients on Tuesday.

The fragile recovery stagnates when Congress debates whether the economy needs more stimulus and, if so, how much to provide. The $ 600 weekly improved unemployment benefits are due this month unless lawmakers take action.

Economists say there is nothing to debate: the recovery is faltering.

"Activity is now clearly contracting at hot spots for COVID, including the Sun Belt and the West," Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, wrote in a report Monday.

That's not surprising, given that 22 states have reversed or paused its reopening due to health problems.

Exaggerated hopes of recovery?

This does not mean that the US economy will continue to decline in the third quarter. Economists continue to bet that GDP will turn very positive after collapsing 34% in the second quarter. But now they are concerned that the highly successful growth forecasts may be too optimistic.

For example, S&P Global Economics warned on Wednesday that its estimate of a third-quarter increase in GDP at an annualized rate of 22.2% is "at risk of weakening" due to the health crisis.

"Although our base case is for a gradual recovery over the next year," S&P economists wrote, "the (recent) rise in COVID-19 and hospitalizations has raised concerns that a more likely scenario is that the COVID recession -19 has not hit bottom. "

The latest real-time economic indicators suggest that those concerns are justified.

More turmoil for air travel: The resurgence of coronavirus infections is derailing the modest recovery of the travel industry. According to Bank of America, the number of air passengers processed through TSA security lines decreased during the week ending July 20, compared to the previous week. This metric has dropped more than 70% from a year ago.

United ( UAL ) CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC on Wednesday that the airline "does not expect to get close to normal until there is a vaccine that has been widely distributed to a large part of the population."

Restaurant problems: As the CNN Business Recovery Panel clearly shows, restaurant reservations at OpenTable have weakened in recent weeks. During March and April, when the pandemic wreaked havoc, reserves decreased nearly 100% from a year ago. That figure rebounded to the downside "only" 50% in mid-June, but has since turned around and stood at -65% as of Monday.

Pedestrian traffic a Chipotle ( CMG ) It was down 47% in the first week of June, according to Placer.ai, an analytics platform that uses anonymous location data. Traffic improved to just 30% at the end of June, but has since "stalled" until mid-July, Placer.ai said.

Retail slowdown: In April, US retail traffic dropped a staggering 98%, according to Cowen. Traffic improved steadily, with June traffic at 57%, but that rebound has stalled. Retail traffic in the United States fell 47% from a year earlier during the second week of July, Cowen said, a slight deterioration from the first week of July, when traffic fell 45%.

Small business closure: As of Sunday, 24.5% of small businesses in the United States were closed, according to Jefferies. That is worse than at the end of June, when only 19% were closed. Jefferies noted "a particular weakness at the critical points of COVID" and noted that employment in small businesses had fallen to levels never seen since the end of May.

Weaker expenses: After falling as much as 31% year-on-year in early April, Synchrony-issued credit card purchases turned positive in late June. However, Synchrony ( SYF ) He said Tuesday that spending in the first two weeks of July was down 2%.

Visits to the unemployment website: Web traffic to state unemployment portals "stabilized at still high levels, suggesting that the momentum in the labor market has stalled," Jefferies said. That agrees with official government statistics on the CNN Business Recovery Board showing that jobless claims have fallen from their peak this spring, but are still high. In fact, another 1.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, the first increase in weekly claims since the end of March.

"The spread of the virus since mid-June has clearly had an adverse effect on economic activity," Bank of America economists wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday. "It is clear that the path of economic recovery cannot be separated from the path of the virus."

Without vaccine, without recovery?

This does not mean that all real-time indicators are negative at this time. For example, Jefferies said that one of the latest bottom-line metrics, a job listing index in the United States that the bank created with the alternative data platform Thinknum, continued to improve even last week.

Still, the New York Federal Reserve's weekly economic index, which is made up of metrics about the labor market, consumer behavior and the production of goods, fell for the first time since it hit the lowest point of the pandemic to end of april.

All of this increases the stakes in the race to develop a vaccine that is effective against Covid-19.

Vaccine hopes, in addition to unprecedented easy money from the Federal Reserve, have helped catapult the stock market. The S&P 500 has risen 46% from the low on March 23 and is now positive for the year.

Real progress is being made on the vaccine front, underscored by a $ 1.95 billion deal announced Wednesday to Pfizer ( PFE ) to produce millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for the United States government.

However, healthcare executives remain more cautious than Wall Street. Seventy-three percent of the health industry leaders surveyed by Lazard estimate that a vaccine will not be widely available until at least the second half of 2021.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that, in the absence of an accessible and widely distributed vaccine," said RSM's Brusuelas, "there will not be a full economic recovery."