The economy is in serious trouble again. Coronavirus is to blame

"The premature reopening of the United States economy has resulted in an intensification of the pandemic, which is now slowing the growth of the economy," wrote Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International, in a note to clients on Tuesday.
Economists say there is nothing to debate: the recovery is faltering.
"Activity is now clearly contracting at hot spots for COVID, including the Sun Belt and the West," Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, wrote in a report Monday.
That's not surprising, given that 22 states have reversed or paused its reopening due to health problems.
Exaggerated hopes of recovery?
This does not mean that the US economy will continue to decline in the third quarter. Economists continue to bet that GDP will turn very positive after collapsing 34% in the second quarter. But now they are concerned that the highly successful growth forecasts may be too optimistic.
For example, S&P Global Economics warned on Wednesday that its estimate of a third-quarter increase in GDP at an annualized rate of 22.2% is "at risk of weakening" due to the health crisis.
"Although our base case is for a gradual recovery over the next year," S&P economists wrote, "the (recent) rise in COVID-19 and hospitalizations has raised concerns that a more likely scenario is that the COVID recession -19 has not hit bottom. "
The latest real-time economic indicators suggest that those concerns are justified.
More turmoil for air travel: The resurgence of coronavirus infections is derailing the modest recovery of the travel industry. According to Bank of America, the number of air passengers processed through TSA security lines decreased during the week ending July 20, compared to the previous week. This metric has dropped more than 70% from a year ago.
Retail slowdown: In April, US retail traffic dropped a staggering 98%, according to Cowen. Traffic improved steadily, with June traffic at 57%, but that rebound has stalled. Retail traffic in the United States fell 47% from a year earlier during the second week of July, Cowen said, a slight deterioration from the first week of July, when traffic fell 45%.
Small business closure: As of Sunday, 24.5% of small businesses in the United States were closed, according to Jefferies. That is worse than at the end of June, when only 19% were closed. Jefferies noted "a particular weakness at the critical points of COVID" and noted that employment in small businesses had fallen to levels never seen since the end of May.
"The spread of the virus since mid-June has clearly had an adverse effect on economic activity," Bank of America economists wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday. "It is clear that the path of economic recovery cannot be separated from the path of the virus."
Without vaccine, without recovery?
This does not mean that all real-time indicators are negative at this time. For example, Jefferies said that one of the latest bottom-line metrics, a job listing index in the United States that the bank created with the alternative data platform Thinknum, continued to improve even last week.
All of this increases the stakes in the race to develop a vaccine that is effective against Covid-19.
Vaccine hopes, in addition to unprecedented easy money from the Federal Reserve, have helped catapult the stock market. The S&P 500 has risen 46% from the low on March 23 and is now positive for the year.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that, in the absence of an accessible and widely distributed vaccine," said RSM's Brusuelas, "there will not be a full economic recovery."