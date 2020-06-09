The editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit resigns after the photo on the brown face, claiming mistreatment towards the colored surface staff

Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapaport announced his resignation from the iconic food magazine amid claims that his staff of color was mistreated, as well as a resurfaced photo of him with a brown face.

"I resign as editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit to reflect on the work I must do as a human being and to allow Bon Appetit to get to a better place," Rapaport wrote in an Instagram post Monday night. "From a poorly conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I have not advocated an inclusive vision. And ultimately, it has been at the expense of Bon Appétit and his staff, as well as our readers. They all deserve something better ".

He continued: "The staff has been working hard to evolve the brand in a positive and more diverse direction. I will do my best to support that work, but it is not me who is leading that work. I deeply regret my failures and position in the that I put the editors of BA. "

The problems for Rapaport started when an old photograph that was shared on Instagram in 2013 showed him with dark skin while dressing up as what has been described as "Puerto Rican".

However, things escalated on social media after Bon Appétit's assistant editor, Sohla El-Waylly, accused the magazine of paying only its white editors for their appearances on digital channels, while publishers of color were not paid. The magazine's parent company, Condé Nast, previously denied such claims.

"I was pushed in front of the video as a sign of diversity," El-Waylly wrote in an Instagram story, as reported by Variety. “Actually, currently only white editors are paid for their video appearances. None of the people of color has been compensated for their appearance. "

El-Waylly called for Rapaport's resignation.

Molly Baz, senior food editor, expressed her solidarity with her "black, indigenous, colored" colleagues (BIPOC).

"Please let it be known that I am with my @bonappetitmag family and do not support the behavior of our current editor-in-chief," Baz wrote. "I WILL NOT APPEAR IN ANY VIDEO IN BON APPETIT UNTIL MY BIPOC COLLEAGUES RECEIVE THE SAME PAYMENT AND ARE JUST COMPENSATED FOR THEIR APPEARANCES."

Baz's comments were endorsed by general magazine food editor Carla Lalli Music.

Condé Nast did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.