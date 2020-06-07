The editor of the Philadelphia newspaper resigns over the headline "Buildings in question"

The chief editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer will resign after an uproar over a headline lamenting the damage to companies amid turbulent protests denouncing police brutality against people of color, the newspaper announced Saturday.

The newspaper said Stan Wischnowski, 58, was stepping down as senior vice president and executive editor.

The Investigator apologized for a "horribly wrong" decision to use the headline, "Imported Buildings, Too," in a column Tuesday about looting and vandalism on the sidelines of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of an officer. white police. .

The reaction came when the New York Times was widely criticized for publishing an opinion piece by US Senator Tom Cotton advocating the use of federal troops to quell protests.

About 30 editorial staff members of 210 Inquirer members fell ill earlier this week, and black staff members angrily condemned the headline. It appeared in an article by architecture critic Inga Saffron, who feared that buildings damaged by violence over the past week could "leave a hole in the heart of Philadelphia."

The Inquirer sparked a new disdain after replacing that online headline with one that read "Black Lives Matter." Buildings? Ultimately, the newspaper decided to "damage buildings disproportionately to the people protesters are trying to raise."

The Inquirer released an apology from senior editors. Editor and CEO Lisa Hughes said in a memo to staff that the headline was "offensive and inappropriate" and said the newspaper needed a more diverse workforce.

Wischnowski had worked at the Inquirer for 20 years and was an editor when the newspaper won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for an in-depth investigation into violence in schools in Philadelphia.

He will formally leave the newspaper on June 12. Hughes did not immediately name a successor.