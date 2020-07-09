The efficiency of coronavirus transmission is "really amazing," says Fauci.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

The World Health Organization released a new scientific report on Thursday detailing how the coronavirus can pass from one person to another, including through the air during certain medical procedures.

The report also notes that there are still many unanswered questions about airborne transmission and how exactly the virus spreads.

The report comes just days after the publication of a letter signed by 239 scientists Monday that urged the agency to be more forthcoming about the likelihood that people could catch the virus from airborne droplets.

"Airborne transmission of the virus can occur in healthcare settings where specific medical procedures, called aerosol-generating procedures, generate very small droplets called aerosols. Some reports of outbreaks related to crowded interior spaces have suggested the possibility of transmission of aerosols, combined with the transmission of drops, for example, during the practice of the choir, in restaurants or in gym classes, "said the new WHO report on the coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2.

Still, "current evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs primarily between people through direct, indirect, or close contact with infected people through infected secretions such as saliva and respiratory secretions, or through their respiratory droplets, which are expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings, "the report says. "Respiratory droplets from infected individuals can also fall on objects."

The report also said that "COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in some closed places, such as restaurants, nightclubs, places of worship, or workplaces where people may be yelling, speaking, or singing. In these outbreaks, aerosol was not can rule out transmission, particularly in these interior places where there are crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time with others.More studies are urgently needed to investigate such cases and assess their importance for COVID transmission- 19 ".

In general, according to the WHO, airborne transmission refers to any time when an infectious pathogen that causes disease spreads in the air and remains infectious when suspended in air over long distances and over time.

Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, WHO technical director for Infection Prevention and Control, said during a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that the agency has discussed and collaborated with many of the scientists who signed the letter alleging that WHO has not been forthright on transmission by air.

"We recognize that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields, with respect to the Covid-19 virus and the pandemic, and therefore we believe that we need to be open to this evidence and understand its implications with respect to modes of transmission, and also regarding the precautions to be taken, "said Allegranzi.

For some time, "we have been discussing the possibility of airborne and aerosol transmission as one of Covid-19's modes of transmission," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical leader for the coronavirus response and responsible for their emerging diseases and zoonoses. unit previously said during a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.