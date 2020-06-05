The Electoral College will not save Trump if this continues

The problem for Trump is that there is basically no chance that he will achieve what he did last time if his current position in national polls is maintained until Election Day.

If he applied that 2.9-point difference to the ABC News / Washington Post or Monmouth polls, Biden would be ahead by 7 or 8 points in the turning point state. In other words, it would be way ahead in the state that would determine the winner of the Electoral College.

In fact, you're seeing that reflected in state polls. A Fox News poll from Wisconsin on Wednesday made Biden go up 9 points, or 10 points better than Clinton in Wisconsin . Other high-quality surveys taken this week from Arizona Ohio and Texas Biden is 9 points better on average than Clinton in those states in 2016.

Looking back historically You can see that it would be very difficult for Trump to re-achieve the Electoral College's popular vote split in 2020, given current polls.

At 41 presidential elections Since the Republican Party was born, the difference between the national margin and the state turning point margin has averaged 1.8 points. What happened in 2016 was a point away from that long-term historical average. The fact that Trump won was not a huge anomaly given the closeness of the national vote.

So what does this mean for 2020? Obviously, a similar 2016 national vote could produce a similar result at the Electoral College. Even a 5-point national victory for Biden would not be "certain." This is because if you were to create a 95% confidence interval in the difference between the national voting margin and the state turning point margin, it would be 5 points. Slightly less and it's a "within the margin of error" situation, even if the national polls were perfectly accurate in showing Biden ahead. You really would need to look closely at state polls in such a situation.

Biden's lead throughout this year in national polls has been more than 5 points, though close enough to that mark for Biden to be at least a little scared.

For Trump to win in the fall, one of three things must happen.

The easiest thing is for Trump to close the gap between him and Biden at the national level. You can certainly do that. We are five months away from the election, and the races may change.

Otherwise, Trump will need a significantly larger national voting error than 2016 and / or the gap between the Electoral College and the popular vote will be significantly greater than the historical average.

These last two look like bad bets.