The electoral map continues to worsen for Trump







But as we learned in 2016 (and 2000!), The only position that really matters is the Electoral College.

Unfortunately for Trump, his chances of reaching the 270 electoral votes he needs to win a second term seem, at least for the time being, quite slim.

Over the past week, two top political forecasters, Amy Walter in the Cook Political Report and Nate Silver in 538, have posted an updated look at the electoral map. And the image they paint for Trump is serious.

"With just under five months until the election, President Trump is a severe underdog for reelection," writes Walter, who casts 248 electoral votes solidly or bows to Biden and 204 solidly or bows to Trump.