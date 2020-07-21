The elevated hypocrisy of Senate Republicans in a SCOTUS vacancy

On March 16, 2016, Senate Republicans made it clear that they would not even hold confirmation hearings for Garland, let alone schedule a vote on whether he should ascend to Court.
Hope for? A quick review of the calendar shows that it is July 21, which, I think, is much later in the year than March 16. And yes, 2020 is an election year, just like 2016.
So what is different? Well, a Republican is President now. And perhaps it will not be in 2021, if the surveys are to be believed. Missing the opportunity to reshape the court in a conservative direction for decades to come is not something that Senate Republicans are going to do.
Leaving that aside, the hypocrisy here is titanic.
Senate Republicans seem to be hanging their entire argument on this meager thread: Obama was in his second term when he nominated Garland in 2016, while Trump is running for a second term now. Obama would be nominating someone when he leaves office. While Trump would be nominating someone with at least the possibility that he could turn four more years.
"I would like to fill a vacancy," Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham said Monday. "But we would have to see. I don't know how practical that would be. Let's see what the market would bear."
Which is, well, different from what Graham said in 2016. "I think the next president should elect the Supreme Court nominee," he said of Garland's nomination.
Graham is far from the only Senate GOPer to change his tune.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had repeatedly said he would work to confirm a Supreme Court nominee this year if a seat were opened, saw things very differently when he announced that he and his colleagues Senate Republicans would not even meet Garland.
Which, well, yes. Mitch McConnell 2020, I would like to introduce you to Mitch McConnell 2016.
McConnell around 2016 also argued that Obama's election of Garland was purely political.
(Sidebar: That claim was wrong about the merits. Obama chose Garland as a kind of middle choice, believing the judge might be the type of person who could be confirmed amid the party fires of a presidential election.)
Hey? That doesn't make sense, does it?
Right! It is clear hypocrisy. That's why Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who was chairman of the Judicial Committee in 2016 and refused to hold hearings for Garland, told CNN on Monday that "if I were chairman of the committee, I couldn't go ahead."
"After Kavanaugh, I have a different view of the judges," Graham told CNN.
Okay, but what does that have to do with filling a vacancy in a presidential election year, which Graham had previously opposed? Kavanaugh's confirmation bout occurred in 2018, which, the last time I reviewed it, was not a presidential election year.
Look. All of this is explained by politics.
Over the past few years, the Supreme Court has given conservatives a series of setbacks, from legalizing same-sex marriage to defending Obamacare and preserving DACA.
Now, consider those body shots in the context of the 2020 election: Trump is badly following former Vice President Joe Biden domestically and in virtually every changing state. Things are looking so bad right now that Republicans are in danger not only of losing the White House, but also their majority in the Senate.
Given this possibility, the party is willing to do anything, and find ways to rationalize what he does, to get another conservative in Court if there is a vacancy. Because, they believe, any trouble they take for this outrageous hypocrisy will be worth having a clear conservative majority in court for the next generation.
That is what is happening here. Period.
CNN's Allison Gordon contributed to this report.