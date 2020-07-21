The elevated hypocrisy of Senate Republicans in a SCOTUS vacancy

On March 16, 2016, Senate Republicans made it clear that they would not even hold confirmation hearings for Garland, let alone schedule a vote on whether he should ascend to Court.

Hope for? A quick review of the calendar shows that it is July 21, which, I think, is much later in the year than March 16. And yes, 2020 is an election year, just like 2016.

So what is different? Well, a Republican is President now. And perhaps it will not be in 2021, if the surveys are to be believed. Missing the opportunity to reshape the court in a conservative direction for decades to come is not something that Senate Republicans are going to do.

Now before we continue let's notice this: it is more than a little macabre for Senate Republicans to openly consider opening a Supreme Court before the end of the year, just days after Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced that her liver cancer had returned.

Leaving that aside, the hypocrisy here is titanic.

Senate Republicans seem to be hanging their entire argument on this meager thread: Obama was in his second term when he nominated Garland in 2016, while Trump is running for a second term now. Obama would be nominating someone when he leaves office. While Trump would be nominating someone with at least the possibility that he could turn four more years.

"I would like to fill a vacancy," Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham said Monday. "But we would have to see. I don't know how practical that would be. Let's see what the market would bear."

Which is, well, different from what Graham said in 2016. "I think the next president should elect the Supreme Court nominee," he said of Garland's nomination.

Graham is far from the only Senate GOPer to change his tune.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had repeatedly said he would work to confirm a Supreme Court nominee this year if a seat were opened, saw things very differently when he announced that he and his colleagues Senate Republicans would not even meet Garland.

"The American people may well elect a president who decides to nominate Judge Garland for Senate consideration," McConnell said at the time. "The next president can also nominate someone very different. Either way, our opinion is this: Give people a voice in filling this vacancy."

Which, well, yes. Mitch McConnell 2020, I would like to introduce you to Mitch McConnell 2016.

McConnell around 2016 also argued that Obama's election of Garland was purely political.

"It seems clear that President Obama made this nomination not, not with the intention of seeing the confirmed candidate, but to politicize him for the purpose of the election," McConnell said at the time. "I think the overwhelming point of view of the Republican Conference in the Senate is that this nomination should not be filled, this vacancy should not be filled by this lame president."

(Sidebar: That claim was wrong about the merits. Obama chose Garland as a kind of middle choice, believing the judge might be the type of person who could be confirmed amid the party fires of a presidential election.)

McConnell then believed that a "lame" president should not have a chance to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. And yet, when asked Monday whether a Senate session of the lame (if Republicans lose the majority in November) would move to fill a SCOTUS candidate for a president of the lame if Trump also loses, the senator John Thune, the second Republican rank, said this: "We will. That would be part of this year. We would move on."

Hey? That doesn't make sense, does it?

Right! It is clear hypocrisy. That's why Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who was chairman of the Judicial Committee in 2016 and refused to hold hearings for Garland, told CNN on Monday that "if I were chairman of the committee, I couldn't go ahead."

He is not, of course, the committee chair. As I pointed out earlier, that's Graham. Who is justifying his change of heart by filling a Supreme Court vacancy in a presidential election year at Judge Brett Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation hearing, who faced an accusation that he had sexually assaulted a woman when they were both in the high school? (He denied the accusation).

"After Kavanaugh, I have a different view of the judges," Graham told CNN.

Okay, but what does that have to do with filling a vacancy in a presidential election year, which Graham had previously opposed? Kavanaugh's confirmation bout occurred in 2018, which, the last time I reviewed it, was not a presidential election year.

Look. All of this is explained by politics.

Over the past few years, the Supreme Court has given conservatives a series of setbacks, from legalizing same-sex marriage to defending Obamacare and preserving DACA.

President Donald Trump himself has been frank about that fact. "These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts in the face of people proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives." tweeted last month . "We need more judges or we will lose our 2nd Amendment and everything else. Vote Trump 2020!"

Now, consider those body shots in the context of the 2020 election: Trump is badly following former Vice President Joe Biden domestically and in virtually every changing state. Things are looking so bad right now that Republicans are in danger not only of losing the White House, but also their majority in the Senate.

Given this possibility, the party is willing to do anything, and find ways to rationalize what he does, to get another conservative in Court if there is a vacancy. Because, they believe, any trouble they take for this outrageous hypocrisy will be worth having a clear conservative majority in court for the next generation.

That is what is happening here. Period.