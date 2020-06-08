The elite military club that despises Trump (opinion)





Once these four-star generals and admirals retire, with very few exceptions, they will avoid any kind of public stance on political issues, even seeking in retirement to maintain the apolitical nature of the US military. The US, a key to its widespread popularity among Americans.

Because of this rule, when retired three-star general Michael Flynn followed the campaign for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and led crowds at the 2016 Republican convention singing "Lock It Up" by Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton, his behavior was widely seen by his companions as completely beyond pale.

Thus, it has been extraordinary to see over the past week the avalanche of public criticism of President Donald Trump for his handling of protests over the death of George Floyd from many of the top generals and retired admirals in the United States, including Unprecedented criticism of four who have served in the position of the nation's highest-ranking military officer: President of the Joint Chiefs.

General Martin Dempsey, the former chairman of the joint chiefs, told NPR that Trump's threat to use military force against protesters was "very troubling" and "dangerous."