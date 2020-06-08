The elite military club that despises Trump (opinion)

Once these four-star generals and admirals retire, with very few exceptions, they will avoid any kind of public stance on political issues, even seeking in retirement to maintain the apolitical nature of the US military. The US, a key to its widespread popularity among Americans.
Because of this rule, when retired three-star general Michael Flynn followed the campaign for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and led crowds at the 2016 Republican convention singing "Lock It Up" by Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton, his behavior was widely seen by his companions as completely beyond pale.
Thus, it has been extraordinary to see over the past week the avalanche of public criticism of President Donald Trump for his handling of protests over the death of George Floyd from many of the top generals and retired admirals in the United States, including Unprecedented criticism of four who have served in the position of the nation's highest-ranking military officer: President of the Joint Chiefs.
General Martin Dempsey, the former chairman of the joint chiefs, told NPR that Trump's threat to use military force against protesters was "very troubling" and "dangerous."
Dempsey's predecessor, Admiral Mike Mullen, wrote in The Atlantic that he was "sick" after seeing peaceful "forced and violent" protesters removed from the White House last week so President Trump could visit the Church of San Juan close up and be photographed holding up a bible.
Speaking of the forced expulsion of peaceful protesters out of the White House, Gen. Richard Myers, president of the joint chiefs of President George W. Bush, told CNN, "That shouldn't happen in the United States. And so, I was sad. I mean, we should all be shedding tears over that, that particular act. "
Then on Sunday, General Colin Powell, President of the Joint Chiefs of President George H.W. Bush, who told CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump lies "all the time" and that he had "strayed" from the Constitution.
This happened during a week in which retired four-star General Marine Gen. Jim Mattis, who served as the United States Secretary of Defense for President Trump, broke his long silence on the president who had served for two years by saying In a statement to The Atlantic, "Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even trying to. Instead, he is trying to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. " "
Trump's former chief of staff, retired Marine General John Kelly, also weighed in to say, in an interview on Friday, that he agreed with Mattis, adding, largely, "I think we need to take a closer look at who We choose. I think you should look at the people running for office and put them in the filter: What is their character like? What is their ethics? "
Other senior retired officers have added their voices to the chorus of criticism of the president. The architect of the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011, Admiral William McRaven, told MSNBC on Friday: "He is not going to use either the military, the National Guard or the police to peacefully clean up American citizens. for the President of the United States to do a photo shoot. There is nothing morally correct about that. "
General Vincent Brooks, who commanded all US troops in South Korea under President Trump until he retired last year, issued a statement describing his "dismay and disappointment" at the "manipulation of the image of the military by our president. " "
Trump has always had a youthful fascination with the military, idolizing WWII generals George Patton and Douglas MacArthur and reveling in his period at a military-style boarding school in New York when he was a teenager. The Trump administration has presided over a major expansion of the US military budget. USA
But historians are sure to discover that when President Trump took a short walk from the White House to the Church of San Juan, his path wildly cleared of peaceful protesters, he lost the support of key elements of the US military. USA
During the 2016 presidential election, Flynn was an outlier when he took an active role in the Trump campaign. Now that so many retired senior military officers are speaking out against Trump as the 2020 presidential election campaign heats up, some of these officers may organize to try to defeat him.
That would be unknown territory for the United States, but Americans are living through extraordinary times.