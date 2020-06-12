The Elon Musk tunnel project reached a milestone. But the future is not clear.

Musk's career is rich in achievements that have earned him a place in history. He made electric cars popular at Tesla and pioneered reusable rockets at SpaceX, which recently became the first private company to send astronauts into space. But he has also earned a reputation for making bold statements and not always living up to them.

He intended to send space tourists around the moon in 2018, and to demonstrate a cross-country trip in a self-contained Tesla in late 2017. And over the years, Musk has set his sights on transforming intra and e-transport. interurban. infrastructure, with little apparent success so far.

He created the Boring Company to pursue his vision of transit. One of his projects, which features two mile-long tunnels in Las Vegas, was completed last month. When it opens to the market in January 2021, little of the original vision will have materialized. Passengers will enter a Tesla, piloted by another human, rather than being carried by autonomous sleds, and will be driven at a top speed of 35 miles per hour, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority CEO Steve Hill.

In 2017, Musk tweeted that he had "verbal government approval" to build a tunnel from New York to Washington, DC, attracting extensive media coverage. Originally announced in 2013 and called Hyperloop, this long-distance rapid transit project would theoretically be carried out by building autonomous, electric pods that would carry passengers at up to 600 miles per hour. But the first tranche of that project is currently undergoing an environmental review, and there is no clear timeline for completing it.

It was onstage in April 2017 at a Ted brainstorming, where Musk showed an animated video of vehicles going down into tunnels in elevators that mingled in parking spots on the sidewalk and traversed the city on electric sleds. He called this intra-urban transport project Loop and stated that his autonomous trips would be cheaper than the bus. Thirty layers of tunnels in one city could probably completely solve the congestion problem in high-density cities, Musk said in November 2018.

But the two completed Boring Company tunnels at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which will open more than a year ago Musk Original Estimate , are a far cry from Ted's stylish video. Beyond the 35 mph speed limit and an initial need for human drivers, the project is designed for conference attendees and is not currently intended for public transportation.

The system will depend on Tesla Model 3s and Xs. A streetcar built on a Model 3 chassis that carries 12 to 16 passengers may be unveiled later, according to Hill. He hopes the vehicles will eventually drive autonomously once they are proven safe. Hill said he was not sure how long that would take.

The Boring Company and a representative of Musk did not respond to requests for comment from CNN Business.

The recently completed tunnels can eventually expand throughout Greater Las Vegas, providing travel between casinos, resorts, residential neighborhoods, a sports stadium, and the airport. Two resorts, Wynn Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted expansion plans this month to the local government for approval. Both are located one mile from the Convention Center.

Construction could begin later this year, pending approval. The rates will be affordable, according to a spokeswoman for Resorts World Las Vegas, which is slated to open in the summer of 2021. No further details have been released on the proposed expansion.

Hill said the tickets would cost between $ 3 and $ 5, which would make them more expensive than a bus ticket. Individual bus trips can be $ 3 or less in Las Vegas, and you can get a monthly pass for $ 65.

The Boring Company has released a map of how the Loop could be extended even further, with 27 more stops in Las Vegas and an extension to Los Angeles. However, that proposal has not yet left the drawing board. So far, it appears to be a proposal without a Las Vegas login.

A spokesman for McCarran International Airport said nothing formal is being prepared for any new airport connection to the Strip or the convention centers. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman declined to comment for this story.

While the reality right now doesn't live up to Musk's initial vision, Las Vegas leaders are excited about possible expansion, which they see as a cost-effective way to improve local transportation.

"We have examined subway systems, we have examined monorails, we have examined light rail," Hill said. "It's not because we haven't thought about anything. Either we don't have room for that or we can't afford that."

A monorail, for example, can cost $ 100 million per mile, he said. The Boring Company has not requested public funds and believes it can dramatically cut tunnel construction costs.

However, there are questions about whether it will deliver on its promise, be profitable, and serve a significant number of visitors. Musk, who is CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink, said last month that he spends less than 1% of his time at the company. Musk has played a key role in the success of his other companies, so his limited-time contribution could affect the company's success.

In 2017, Musk announced that he received government approval for a proposed Hyperloop, a high-speed subway service that would travel between New York and Washington, DC in less than 30 minutes and at speeds in excess of 600 mph. Questions have remained about whether Musk has enough approvals to complete the project.

Meanwhile, in addition to Las Vegas, some of the Boring Company's other Loop projects have been slow. If completed, they would operate at lower speeds, with a limit of 155 mph.

One example, his DC-Baltimore project is under environmental review, according to a spokesman for the Federal Highway Administration. A federal government website that tracks infrastructure project permits has described that the review was completed in late 2019. The spokesperson declined to say why the review appears to be overdue.

Initially, the project will be limited to 1,000 passengers per address per day, according to the government's environmental assessment of the project. That will give it less capacity than the Marc Camden line, a commuter rail service that connects the same two cities and has a weekday average of 5,075 passengers, according to Maryland state data. The evaluation says that the capacity of the Loop is due to the limited size of the location of the DC Loop station. According to the evaluation, future expansions can accommodate more than 100,000 passengers per direction per day, when trips to future intermediate stations are included.

If the Boring Company is authorized to move the DC Hyperloop project forward to New York, the project's curvilinear route south of Baltimore will make it technically unrealistic to maintain the high speeds projected by Musk, according to Christian Claudel, professor of engineering at transportation at the University of Texas-Austin that has advised students on a Hyperloop project. Given how sharp the curves are on a project map, the G-forces would be too intense even for fighter pilots, he said.

Plans to build a Loop from downtown Chicago to O & # 39; Hare Airport appear to be frustrated. A spokesman for the city of Chicago said the project had not been discussed since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office a year ago.

But in Las Vegas, interest remains high to see what the Boring Company can achieve, if it expands.

"From my point of view, it's just a matter of time," said Jeremy Aguero, spokesman for the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board. "The world of possibilities is significant for southern Nevada and probably beyond."