The endgame return to the battle of New York showed how each avenger changed

Avengers Endgamejourney back to The AvengersThe Battle of New York showed how much the original six heroes changed. Phase 1 of Marvel Studios ended with the climactic film by Joss Whedon, bringing the best hero of the franchise together for the first time against Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his army of Chitauri. Its box office and critical success solidified Kevin Feige's plans to tell interconnected stories, and the film remains one of the best MCU installments yet.

Seven years later, Marvel Studios revisited The Avengers& # 39; climatic battle through Final game. As part of the heroes' mission to collect the six time traveling Infinity Stones, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) returned to visit the Battle of New York in hopes of slipping Mind, Space and the Stone of Time. Tony and Steve, in particular, got a close look at their old selves, with the latter even battling their former selves, which made for some of the best moments in the 2019 Joe and Anthony Russo movie.

While the trip to 2012 didn't take that long, it showed fans how the original six MCU heroes changed from the moment they first met to the last. This is how each hero changed between the Battle of New York in 2012 and the Battle of 2023 Final game theft of time.

Iron Man





As the MCU's inaugural hero, fans spent the longest time with Iron Man. His arc is arguably one of the best character journeys on the big screen, as Marvel Studios continuously developed it for 11 years in 10 movies. He is known for his nimble dialogue and sarcastic comments, and that's evident during The Avengers. After the Battle of New York, however, Tony's narrative only became more tragic. Suffered PTSD in iron Man 3; he felt guilty for ultron in The Avengers: Age of Ultron; learned about the devastating reality of his parents' death in Captain America: Civil War; and lived his worst nightmares in Avengers: Infinity War.

Tony was at his lowest point at the beginning of Final game, and the five-year jump helped him rebuild a whole new life with his wife Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and daughter Morgan. While he maintained his sense of humor over the years, with much more to lose personally, he is more focused on the mission at Final game.

Captain America





The Avengers Steve Rogers was his first foray into the modern world after being frozen in ice for decades. In the 2012 movie, he was still trying to reconcile with his revival as he adapted to the rapidly changing world around him, having the mission to stop Loki gave him a sense of normalcy as it is somewhat familiar to him. However, he struggled to come face to face with some of his teammates, especially since he insisted that the team did things the way it knew how.

In Final gameSteve was more relaxed and better adjusted in the modern world since he has been in it for almost 10 years. He is not yet willing to compromise his morale, but he was more malleable with unexpected changes and did not object to being more resourceful with his plans. As the only hero who could meet his former self face to face, these changes were more explicit, as even he is frustrated with his 2012 counterpart. "I can do this all day" Key phrase

Thor





For a long time, Marvel Studios was unsure of how to approach the Thunder God until Taika Waititi Thor: Ragnarok established a more comical version of the character, something that stuck with him ever since. He became more humorous, which was ironic considering the series of tragedies he experienced in recent years. Final gametravel to The Avengers& # 39; Battle of New York reminded fans of how Thor was originally in the franchise: in addition to the physical changes, old Thor was also more stoic and direct. His Shakespearean way of speaking (something Tony scoffed at during their initial encounter) set him apart from the rest of the heroes: he emphasized what a god walked among humans was like. As his adventures brought him back to Earth, he slowly adapted to the human way of life and essentially became an honorary Earthman. It is the reason why, even though Asgardians are more advanced than their Midgard counterparts, they chose to establish New Asgard in Norway.

Final game Re-visiting the Battle of New York also highlighted how controversial Thor's relationship with Loki was. As they ended up at the Stark Tower, the God of Mischief made some sarcastic comments that forced his brother to put a mouth guard on him. In recent years Thor was more sympathetic to Loki, this was particularly obvious in Ragnarok. For the moment Infinite war unfolded, the brothers finally seemed to be on the same page. Of course, it had something to do with Loki's arc, too, but Thor learning how to handle his brother's mischievous ways was a huge step in his character's development.

Helmet





The Hulk's biggest transformation happened off-screen during the five-year time jump in Final game with Bruce Banner successfully incorporating his consciousness into his alter ego and transforming into a Smart Hulk. As the first hero of 2012 that time travelers encountered when they returned to the Battle of New York, Smart Hulk had a chance to see how bestial and senseless his past self was, and he's quite ashamed of his behavior. He was also a crybaby, more like a petulant boy than he is when he is forced to go upstairs instead of the elevator, unlike his more educated contemporary.

In addition to these obvious changes, the character has also had a subtle development since the Ruffalo version made his debut in The Avengers. Over the years, Banner has become less tame than he was when fans first met the actor's iteration in the Whedon movie. Instead, he became louder and more nervous in a humorous way, as his team with Thor in Ragnarok. This was a divisive creative option for Marvel Studios as some felt it sacrificed the character's nuances in the service of becoming more fun.

Black widow





Final game revealed how the snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin) severely deflated the spirits of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) when he saw his second family go to dust in quick succession. The time robbery didn't show much of her, but in the brief moment it appeared, as they were wrapping up Loki's arrest after The AvengersIn the climatic battle, there is an obvious and carefree air about her, as if there was nothing that really scared her. Maybe it's Natasha Romanoff's spy training or her years with S.H.I.E.L.D., but it seemed like she was treating the Battle of New York as a typical mission, despite the fact that it was about preventing a hostile alien takeover. While she focused on stopping Loki, she was more motivated to succeed in Final game because the mission was personal to her; it was something that really mattered to him. It is not just about saving the world, but bringing in your friends and family who died five years earlier.

Hawkeye





While Hawkeye first appeared in 2011 Thor, I was in The Avengers that was properly presented. After being mentally controlled by Loki for the first two-thirds of the film, he finally teamed up with his fellow heroes to protect Earth. Clint Barton was also driven by his personal revenge against the God of Mischief for using him against his will in The Avengers. I was much more invested in End of the game However. After his career as Ronin, he joined the rest of the team at the time of the robbery, since, like Natasha, the future of his family (although biological) depended on it. Both of these deadly spies were cold-blooded during the Battle of New York. Despite not having super abilities or a flying metal suit, they were as involved as their better equipped counterparts. It didn't bother them that they were fighting a battle outside of their league because somehow they are sure they will get through it. With much more at stake in Final gameHawkeye, as well as Nat, knew that they were once again out of reach, but despite that, they were willing to do whatever it took to make sure they were successful.

–

With the MCU moving forward from the Infinity Saga, Avengers Endgame It is the last time that fans will see the original six heroes reunite, at least for quite some time. It was nice that the theft of time allowed fans to look back The Avengers and see how much they evolved as characters from the first time they banded together to defeat a common enemy.

