The third installment in the series will return former co-stars Edward Woodward and director Antoine Fuqua to those hit crime dramas, and the actors have been sharing excitement on social media. “I’m excited to be back,” Washington said in a statement. “When I first read the script, it brought back all those great memories of being on location shooting…Action-packed adventure.

Introduction to The Equalizer 3

The Equalizer 3 is a movie that stars Denzel Washington. It is the third installment in the Equalizer series and it has been well-received by critics, who have praised its acting, directing, and action sequences. The film follows Robert McCall as he tries to outsmart an Eastern European crime lord that specializes in human trafficking. The Equalizer 3 has been met with positive audience reception, with a rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has a rating of 7.6 on IMDB and a score of 8.3 out of 10 on Metacritic

In this era where Hollywood is making blockbusters that glorify shooting people, it’s nice to see filmmakers trying to take creative risks, like the Equalizer series.

Names of the characters in The Equalizer 3

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

Dakota Fanning

The storyline of The Equalizer 3

The synopsis of this film is about Robert McCall, a former black ops commando who now works as a bodyguard. He’s also known for using his special knowledge to solve crimes and help people. This story takes place in Moscow, Russia. After he helps an old friend get out of prison, his past comes back to haunt him when he goes undercover to take down those who framed him.

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has a military background and special forces training. He’s a former black ops commando who now works as an instructor at his friend’s private security firm. McCall likes to help people in trouble or those who’ve been wronged by the bad guys. The reason why you should watch this film is that it’s an action thriller based on a television show of the same name. The story is delightful and exciting, so you’ll like it when watching it with the family.

Dakota Fanning Joins Denzel Washington in the Thriller Sequel The Equalizer 3

The first woman to lead a major action franchise on the big screen. Enough said. Dakota Fanning, who has already starred in two of the ten highest-grossing movies of all time (not including inflation!), will co-star with Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3: Dakota Fanning Joins Denzel Washington in Action Sequel.

Hey, Equalizer fam, grab your favorite take-out food, kick your feet up, and binge #TheEqualizer on @ParamountPlus — doctor's orders. pic.twitter.com/l55CqIVQRW — The Equalizer (@TheEqualizerCBS) June 16, 2022

The movie will follow Robert McCall who is suffering from memory loss after an attack from Russian thugs and returns to his old life as an assassin for hire. only to discover that the Russian thugs who attacked him have been hired by the CIA. Denzel Washington is returning to the role, with Antoine Fuqua directing and shooting three movies back-to-back in his native Washington D.C., with production kicking off this month. Washington has never appeared in a franchise and this will mark a first for Dakota Fanning too. She also starred in two of the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time (not including inflation).

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakota Fanning marries Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are coming back to our screens for a hotly-anticipated sequel of The Equalizer. Here is what it’s all about. If you’re a fan of Denzel Washington, you’ll know that the Hollywood actor has made quite the name for himself when it comes to crime thrillers — the most recent being his Oscar-winning performance in Roman J. Israel, Esq. He’s back with the third installment of The Equalizer franchise and this time he’s bringing a beloved star of the younger generation along for his ride, Dakota Fanning. The Equalizer 3 has officially been confirmed as a direct follow-up to the original The Equalizer, starring Washington as Robert McCall — a retired spy and vigilante who works as a Lyft driver by day and moonlights as a sort of superhero by night.

So, what do you think about The Equalizer 3?