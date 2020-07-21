The era of civil rights heroes ended a while back, and that might actually be a good thing.

"Every word of his," the professor later said of the young man named John Robert Lewis, "had its own special truth. They could also be carved out of granite if John said them."

That "special truth" is what many tributes to US Rep. John Lewis missed when they marked his death last weekend.

His death occurred the same day as another civil rights giant, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and four months after that of Joseph E. Lowery.

Taken together, they seem to mark an end. Lewis was depicted as one of the last living links to the classical civil rights era of epic marches and poignant speeches.

And with his passing, the obvious questions arose: Who are the black leaders to defend today's civil rights battles?

The answer: no one. And that is a good thing.

The truth is, Lewis was not a civil rights "hero", and that is precisely what made him special.

In many ways, Lewis had more in common with the Black Lives Matter protesters who filled the nation's streets earlier this year than with the iconic civil rights leaders he is often compared to.

The era of great speeches is over

Consider Lewis's "special truth" story.

Those words come from the pen of Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Halberstam, who wrote about Lewis's formative years in a classic civil rights book called "The Children."

It details Lewis's journey from poverty in rural Alabama to his enrollment at American Baptist College in Nashville. The city became a launching pad for the sitting student movement in the early 1960s.

Some of Lewis's classmates underestimated him because he was not a great speaker.

The classic era of civil rights was defined by them, and it wasn't just the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. People like Malcolm X, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Stokely Carmichael were also able to stand up for an audience.

However, a movement does not need a great speaker to succeed today. Black Lives Matter is proof of this. Also Lewis.

Lewis apparently was in all the great civil rights battles: the sit-ins, the Freedom Rides, and the March on Washington. Can someone, however, quote a great speech from him?

He is best known for what he did not say in his most famous speech, the one he delivered at the 1963 March in Washington. Organizers in March asked him to cut portions they considered too inflammatory.

Diane Nash, another civil rights icon who was a leader in the Nashville movement, said Lewis was that way from the start. He didn't want to say much when the student leaders called hot meetings to discuss decisions that could cost them their lives.

"His verbal contribution would often be a sentence like 'I think we need a sit-down tomorrow', 'he says.' That's all he would say. "

However, Lewis was considered one of the best student leaders sitting by the sheer power of his example. He continued to appear in front of the protests no matter how many times he was assaulted.

The power of that kind of persistence is sometimes lost when people talk about that time. People overestimate the power of a great speech. They think the movement was fueled by moments like Aaron Sorkin: impossibly eloquent leaders who deploy brilliant speeches that skewer their opponents.

But King's "I Have a Dream Speech" would not have mattered much if the movement had not kept up the pressure of the protests through campaigns in Mississippi next year and Alabama the following year. It wouldn't have mattered much if President Lyndon Johnson didn't use all of his legislative cunning to lead the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Persistence matters more than eloquence

Persistence is more important than eloquence. Lewis proved it. Black Lives Matter and the other protesters demonstrate this today.

Can someone, for example, quote some great speech from one of those protesters this year? But the absence of that moment did not stop him.

One of the most defining moments in this year's protests did not even come through words, but through a street theater. An unidentified woman, named "Naked Athena," caught attention last weekend when she appeared "as an appearance" before armed police troops and challenged them to hurt her.

He never said a word, but his surreal appearance and calm in the midst of danger can be one of those characteristic moments of protest.

Technology fuels movements now

There's another reason why protest movements don't need big speeches to fuel them: technology. Today's protesters don't just want to listen; They also want to express themselves.

We live in an age when people are used to having their own platform, Timothy Patrick McCarthy, activist and historian at the Harvard Kennedy School Harvard University, told me when I interviewed him for a story about BLM.

"Everyone tweets, Snapchats and posts on Facebook," he said. "Everyone has a platform."

A movement no longer depends on a charismatic leader.

The tributes to Lewis also missed something else about the man. They called him a "civil rights leader".

That's actually the wrong word for Lewis, say some who worked for him.

"John did not see himself as a spokesperson or leader, but as an organizer," says Larry Rubin, who worked alongside Lewis in a group called SNCC, the Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee.

"To be an effective organizer, you had to put your ego aside because you were building others."

Whether they know it or not, BLM subscribes to the same leadership model that Lewis followed. It is an "a" organization; so are many of the other protests against police brutality that spread across the country.

"We have always made it clear that we are one of many," Johnetta Elzie, leader of the BLM movement, and Campaign Zero, another organization formed to combat police brutality, once told me. "There is not a single person who can be the leader of the movement. We are all leaders."

Many critics thought BLM was making a mistake. They believed that an organization needed strong central leadership to articulate goals, reject criticism, and provide direction. (I was one of them)

Elzie was right: This year's protests prove her point. But Lewis and the SNCC members proved that point years ago.

SNCC did not provide charismatic leaders. They encouraged people in the community to step forward, like Fannie Lou Hamer, the Mississippi sharecropper who turned out to be one of the movement's most fascinating leaders.

There is also a pragmatism in this approach. Movements built around charismatic leaders evaporate when that leader is killed or discredited. The civil rights movement never recovered from the 1968 murder of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Unit).

A singular leader may not survive today's media scrutiny

There is another reason why building a movement around a singular leader might not work today: They may not survive the current media environment.

How, for example, would conservative media deal with King's alleged marital infidelity? How would social networks handle Malcolm's criminal past as "Detroit Red"? Public figures no longer have private lives. There are so many ways that a leader can be discredited.

Lewis, to his credit, never went through that melting pot of social media. He preserved almost universal respect to the end. He also lived long enough to see the election of the nation's first black president, as well as Floyd's protests that swept across the globe this year.

He spoke about the protests often before his death.

"This feels and looks very different," he said in an interview with CBS shortly before his death. "It is much more massive and all-inclusive."

Still, the people who flooded the streets this year are not much different than the young Lewis who were mocked at the seminary.

They spoke with actions, not words. They continued to return the following day, no matter how much they were injured. And they defied all expectations of how a civil rights leader was supposed to speak and act.

True, Lewis belongs to the era of Freedom Rides and epic marches, but he also showed that you don't have to be a traditional civil rights hero to get things done.

We do it a disservice if we freeze it in black and white footage from the 1960s.

It not only belongs to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It is on the streets of places like Portland, where protesters continue to march through tear gas and rubber bullets.

Live as much today as you have in the past.