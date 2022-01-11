What is the plot of the story ?

Cobra Kai Season 4 has finally come to an end. We saw Johnny and Daniel go head-to-head in the final fight of the season. The plot of Cobra Kai Season revolves around Johnny and Daniel coming to terms with their past. Johnny is trying to rebuild his life, while Daniel is struggling with the fact that he killed his best friend. The show explores their different paths and how they end up crossing each other again.

Who is left standing?

Johnny is left standing in the end, as Daniel chooses to walk away. Johnny has finally won and he can move on with his life.

What did Cobra Kai teach us?

Cobra Kai taught us that it’s never too late to learn and that we can always find redemption. Even the most damaged people can find a way to rebuild their lives.

Who won at the end ?

Johnny wins in the end. He manages to rebuild his life and win over Miguel’s respect.

What role did each character portray ?

Each character in Cobra Kai played an important role in the story. Johnny is the main protagonist, while Daniel is the antagonist. Other characters include Miguel, Kreese, and Ali. Each of these characters contributes to the overall story in their own way.

Who is the backstabber in the series ?

Kreese is the backstabber in Cobra Kai. He betrays Johnny and tries to take him down.

What other scenes made an great impact in the series ?

One of the most memorable scenes is when Johnny beats up Kreese. Another scene includes Daniel beating his opponents at an important match.

What was your favourite part in “Cobra Kai” ?

My favourite part of Cobra Kai would be how it all ended and how there were no cliffhangers. The show wrapped everything up nicely and it didn’t leave me wanting more.

What was your least favourite part in “Cobra Kai” ?

My least favourite part of Cobra Kai would be the scene when Daniel’s father dies. It dragged a bit and wasn’t as exciting to watch or follow along with.

With new alliances, new students, and new conflicts, the All-Valley is anyone’s game. pic.twitter.com/ZlSOgr21bX — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) November 9, 2021

Is there something you wish they did differently in the show ?

I don’t think there is anything they did that I wished they would have done differently in the show. The ending was perfect and it tied up all the loose ends.

What are some of the themes ?

Some of the themes that are shown in Cobra Kai are old vs. new, revenge/reform and family.

What is shown in the ending ?

I absolutely loved it. It was so satisfying to see all of the storylines come together and wrap up in a nice little bow. I definitely wasn’t disappointed with how it ended and feel that they chose the best option for this show. The ending of Cobra Kai shows that you can not run from your past and it will always find a way to get back at you.

What do critics have to say ?

Critics have said that Cobra Kai is an amazing show and the ending was perfect. They were not disappointed with how it ended and feel that it was a great way to close out the season.

How many episodes are there in totally, and which is the best one ?

There are ten episodes in total and the best one is episode nine. This is where all of the storylines come together and the ending takes place.

Would you recommend this show ?

I would 100% recommend watching Cobra Kai, especially if you were into the original Karate Kid movies like me growing up. It was definitely an emotional roller coaster but the ending was perfect and I’m glad they decided to do a fourth season.