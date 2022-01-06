What is the story about ?

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a movie about Dora, who travels with her friends on an adventure to find treasure in the lost city. Along their journey they meet all sorts of interesting characters including a monkey who loves bananas and a pineapple that tells riddles! The movie combines live-action footage with animation to make this family friendly film fun for everyone. Dora and her friends learn about teamwork and problem solving as they work together to find the treasure. This movie is perfect for kids who love adventure and mystery stories. My family enjoyed watching it together and I think yours will too! The movie stars Isabela Moner as Dora, Eugenio Derbez as Diego, Michael Peña as Boots, Eva Longoria as Abuela Elena and Benicio del Toro plays the villain named Alejandro. The film was written by David Lindsay-Abaire who also wrote “Oz: The Great & Powerful”.

What role did each character portray ?

Dora: the adventurer, Boots: Dora’s best friend and loyal sidekick, Diego: the scientific mind who helps them navigate through the jungle, Swiper: the thief who always seems to be one step ahead, Backpack: provides supplies and helpful advice when needed, Pineapple: offers riddles to help them on their journey, The Map: a guide to help them find the treasure , Tico: Swiper’s sidekick who is always out for himself and does not care about helping others, Sleeping Jaguar: an ancient jaguar spirit that watches over the lost city of gold. The kids must win his trust in order to get past him .

What difficulties do they face ?

They face a lot of difficulties on their journey, including but not limited to: dangerous animals, treacherous cliffs, and boiling rivers. They also have to outwit Swiper the thief, who is always trying to steal their belongings. In order to get past Sleeping Jaguar, they must solve his riddles. It’s not an easy task, but they manage to get past the jaguar and discover that gold is just a shiny rock.

What message does this give ?

The message this movie gives is that not everything you expect to be gold is actually worth much. Although the kids are searching for treasure, they find out that it’s just a worthless rock after all.

One of the favourite scenes in the movie ?

One of the favourite scenes in the movie was when Dora and Boots discover that they are lost, as it displayed their personalities well. Dora is calm and tries to think of a solution, while Boots panics and makes things worse. This showed how they work together as a team.

Who directed the film ?

The film was directed by James Bobin. The movie was released on 28 july , 2019.

Join Dora in her Jungle Adventure to find Parapata before it's too late! Play now: https://t.co/DwyNElLSlV pic.twitter.com/LVJJx1nbd8 — Dora and the Lost City of Gold (@DoraMovie) November 15, 2019

What ratings did the film get ?

The film got an average score of 36% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score was a bit higher, at 58%.

ADVERTISEMENT

What did the critics say about the film ?

Critics said that the movie was “a dull and pointless cash-grab”. They criticized the writing, acting, and directing. Some people did enjoy it as a light hearted family film. It is not yet known if a sequel is in the works.

Did the movie win any awards ?

No, the movie did not win any awards. The budget for the film was 4.9 crores USD. They shot the film Queensland.

Is the movie worth watching ?

It is up to the individual to decide if the movie is worth watching. The reviews have not been great, but some people did enjoy it. The budget for the film was high, so it may be disappointing if it is not enjoyed. However, there are no plans for a sequel. It is a light hearted family film that may be enjoyable for some viewers.