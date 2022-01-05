Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are enjoying a summer vacation in the countryside when one of their neighbors, an elderly man named Mr. Frankland, is found dead from a gunshot wound to his chest. They learn that there was no suicide note or any other indication as to why he would have killed himself and start investigating the case on their own.

What is the plot of the story ?

This second installment of Enola Holmes mysteries, she solves another mystery with her brother Sherlock and Dr. Watson! The trio soon discovers that Mr. Frankland was killed because he knew too much about a secret society of women who were seeking to overthrow the government. Enola is able to infiltrate the group and thwart their plans, and in the process learns more about her own family history.

Why did Mr. Frankland kill himself?

Frankland killed himself because he knew too much about a secret society of women who were seeking to overthrow the government. Enola was able to infiltrate the group and thwart their plans, and in the process learned more about her own family history.

What is the secret society of women seeking to overthrow the government?

The secret society of women seeking to overthrow the government is The Order of Mary. Enola was able to infiltrate the group and thwart their plans, and in the process learned more about her own family history.

What does Enola learn about her own family history?

Enola learns that she was named after the mother of Sherlock Holmes, and that her father has been wrongfully accused of crimes he did not commit. This leads to him being sentenced to death, but Enola is able to rescue him.

Does Enola get herself into more trouble?

Yes, she does! Enola is constantly getting herself into trouble, but always manages to find her way out. She is a spunky and determined heroine who readers will love.

The sequel is afoot!



The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

What are some of the best parts?

Some of the best parts in The Case of the Left-Handed Lady include when Enola is able to rescue her father from prison, as well as learning more about Sherlock Holmes’ mother. There’s also a major plot twist at the end which many readers will not see coming.

What message is given in this series ?

The message given in this series is that no matter what your family history may be, you can always choose to make your own future. Enola is able to do this by using her intelligence and courage to fight for what she believes in. This is a powerful message for young readers who may feel like they don’t belong. The series also highlights the importance of family relationships. Enola is able to rely on her brothers and sisters for support, and they are always there for her. This shows that even though families may have their disagreements, they can still be a source of strength for each other.

What character did Enola Holmes portray ?

Enola Holmes is a strong female character who young readers can look up to. Her resilience and determination are admirable, and will inspire readers to be their own person. The series is also full of excitement and adventure, which will keep readers engaged from beginning to end. I highly recommend this series for anyone who is looking for a good read!

Is it worth the watch ?

The series is definitely worth the watch! It is exciting, adventurous, and empowering all at the same time. I would recommend it to anyone who is looking for a good read. Thanks for reading!