What is the series about ?

The series is about a single mother Alex, who turns to houseclean to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness. To create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. The challenges are many, Alex perseveres with the help of her new supportive community of housecleaners. Each episode follows Alex as she encounters new clients and their homes, revealing the stories of her friends and neighbours along the way.

Who is in the cast ?

Margaret Qualley as Alex, a young mother who leaves her emotionally abusive boyfriend, taking their two/three-year-old daughter Maddy and getting a job working as a maid, Nick Robinson as Sean, the father of Alex’s daughter, Maddy, Anika Noni Rose as Regina, a wealthy client of Alex’s, Tracy Vilar as Yolanda, Alex’s boss at Value Maids, Billy Burke as Hank, Alex’s estranged father, Andie MacDowell as Paula, Alex’s carefree mother.

What makes MAID unique ?

MAID is one of the first web series to feature a lead character. Who has experienced homelessness and abuse at the hands of her romantic partner? The show provides an inside look into capitalism, classism, racism, and gender-based oppression through the lens of housecleaning.

What difficulties does she faces ?

Navigating the complex dynamics of her new relationships is one of Alex’s biggest challenges. She has to constantly battle against self-doubt and feelings of unworthiness.

Why should people watch it ?

MAID provides a unique perspective on poverty, domestic labour, and social justice. Issues that are rarely seen in mainstream media. The show gives viewers a glimpse of life in the margins.

Which is the best scene in the series ?

There is no one “best” scene in MAID. But some of the most powerful moments are when Alex talks about her experiences as a housecleaner. Her insights offer a unique and insightful perspective on capitalism, classism, racism, and gender-based oppression. MAID provides an eye-opening look into the realities of poverty, domestic labour, and social justice issues.

Maid is often at its best when it's simply Margaret Qualley brilliantly delivering a powerful monologue. pic.twitter.com/hxlEbntCsT — Netflix (@netflix) October 6, 2021

Is there a season 2 ?

Yes, the series has been renewed for a second season.

What is your favourite quote from the series ?

“The thing about being poor is that it’s like living in a different country. It’s not just that you have less money than other people. It means that the rules are different.” – Alex

Who is the Villian in the series ?

Sonja is the villain in the series. She is a wealthy white woman who employs MAID to do domestic work in her home. Sonja routinely exploits and mistreats her employees, paying them low wages Subjecting them to poor working conditions. She engages in racist attitudes towards her workers.

What message does the series give ?

MAID gives a message of hope and determination as we see those who are oppressed rise up to fight back.

Who would you recommend the series to ?

Anyone interested in social justice issues, poverty, gender-based oppression or classism should definitely watch MAID. It is an eye-opening show that tells real stories based on true events.

Did the series win any awards ?

MAID was nominated for Best Foreign Language Series at the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Is the series based on real life ?

Yes, the series is based on real life events and tells the stories of women who have worked as maids.

What do critics have to say ?

Critics have applauded the series for its real life stories and realistic writing, and cinematography.

Who is the producer of the series ?

Producers: Colin McKenna; Terri Murphy; Bonnie R. Benwick, Production companies: John Wells Productions; LuckyChap Entertainment; Warner Bros. Television

Is it worth watching ?

Absolutely! MAID is a series that will make you think about the world in a new way and challenge your preconceived notions. It is well-produced, thought provoking and eye-opening.