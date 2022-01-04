The Mythic Ocean is a magical undersea adventure that will take you on an exciting journey through the underwater world. You can explore secret caves, look for treasure in sunken shipwrecks, and even go to exotic locations like Tikal! Join us as we guide you through this amazing journey of discovery.

What is the game about ?

The Mythic Ocean is a game of exploration and discovery. You can explore the underwater world at your own pace, discovering new secrets and treasures along the way. There are many different locations to visit, each with its own unique set of challenges and rewards. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try your hand at raiding sunken shipwrecks or exploring secret caves!

What can I do in the game ?

There are many things to do in Mythic Ocean. You can explore the world, find treasure, complete quests, and battle fierce creatures of the deep. There is also a player-run economy, with goods and services available for purchase from various vendors. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try your hand at raiding sunken shipwrecks or exploring secret caves!

What are the dangers of the sea ?

The ocean is a dangerous place, and there are many creatures that can harm or kill you. Sharks, giant squid, and other predators patrol the waters in search of prey, so be careful when swimming or diving. There are also treacherous reefs and shipwrecks to avoid, not to mention the perilous deep sea itself.

What is the best way to explore ?

The best way to explore Mythic Ocean is by boat. You can sail between the many islands that make up the world, or venture out into the open sea to explore new and exciting places. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try your hand at raiding sunken shipwrecks or exploring secret caves! There are cruise ships too – although they aren’t quite as common because it takes a lot of time and resources to create them.

What are the rewards of exploration ?

The rewards of exploration are many and varied. You may find rare treasures, lost civilizations, or powerful magical creatures. There’s no telling what you may find!

What is the best ship to explore with?

The best ship for exploring Mythic Ocean is a boat. That said, it’s easy enough to build your own and there are plenty of tutorials that can help you get started. You’ll need some good materials though, like wood or metal depending on how much weight you want to carry.

What are the best ships for raiding sunken shipwrecks?

The biggest, most powerful boats in Mythic Ocean are definitely the royal vessels of ancient civilizations. The Kings and Queens would have used these ships to sail their empires, so they should be well protected! You may find better rewards inside than you’d get just by raiding abandoned boats. The game has over 200 items for your underwater adventure – including weapons , clothing, and furniture. You can also decorate your house with all kinds of new items, including a mermaid throne!

What kinds of ships are there in Mythic Ocean?

There’s such a huge variety of different types and styles of boat you can find! There are some really nice private yachts, as well as the royal vessels from ancient civilizations that we already talked about. You’ll also see plenty of fishing trawlers, merchant ships, and naval vessels. One of the coolest things about Mythic Ocean is that there’s always something new to find! Whether you’re exploring a new area or raiding an abandoned boat, you can be sure that there’s plenty of adventure waiting for you.

Is the game worth playing ?

Yes, absolutely! Mythic Ocean is totally worth playing if you’re looking for an awesome underwater adventure. There’s always something new to discover and plenty of ways to have fun in the sea!