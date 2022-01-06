In 1996, a highly classified virus leaked out and infected the inhabitants of Raccoon City. As this was happening, Umbrella Corporation’s top scientists were busy working on finding a cure. However, they didn’t stop to think about how they would distribute it once it was ready. By the time the virus reached its final stages in September of 1998, Umbrella had already lost control over their research facility and could not find any way to contain the zombie horde within its walls. The city is now overrun with zombies who are looking for flesh! If you’re brave enough to enter Raccoon City then be prepared for an adventure unlike anything seen before in Resident Evil franchise history!

What role did each character portray ?

Chris Redfield – Leader of the S.T.A.R.S unit sent into Raccoon City to investigate the Umbrella Corporation’s activities there; Chris is also a playable character in several Resident Evil games. Jill Valentine – Member of S.T.A.R.S and Chris’ partner during their investigation into Umbrella Corporation; Jill is also a playable character in several Resident Evil games. Barry Burton – S.T.A.R.S member and friend of Chris and Jill; Barry appears only in the game’s cutscenes. Albert Wesker – Leader of Umbrella Corporation’s security forces and main antagonist of the game.

What difficulties did they face ?

The team initially faced difficulties due to the heavy rains and fog that reduced visibility, as well as the fact that they were not familiar with the city streets. They also had to deal with zombies and other monsters lurking in the city.

Who is your favourite character?

My favourite character is Jill Valentine. I like her because she is strong and determined, and she is also a good shot. I think her character is well-developed and interesting. My favourite scenes were when Wesker fights Chris Redfield at the end of episode two (or chapter three), and when the Nemesis is chasing Jill and Carlos. In my opinion, these scenes were very exciting to watch.

i’m absolutely in love and adore #WelcomeToRaccoonCity it’s honestly perfect to me. @AvanJogia played Leon S. Kennedy beautifully. and @RobbieAmell was a perfect Chris Redfield. 🥺 i give it a 10/10. i genuinely hope we get to see more of this Resident Evil story. ☂ pic.twitter.com/ol5b7Llsde — Spookie🎃Cookies (@Kylloween) January 5, 2022

How has Resident Evil influenced your life?

I think the storyline of this movie series had a big influence on me because I always enjoy playing zombie games with friends. It also inspired me to work hard in school so that I can study medicine and become a doctor. I also think the Resident Evil series is very well-made. The production values are excellent, and the acting is superb. I highly recommend watching this movie if you are a fan of zombie movies or video games.

Who is the director and producer of the film ?

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts.

What do critics have to say about the movie ?

Critics have been mixed about the movie. Some people love it, while others think it’s not very good. I think it’s a great zombie movie, and I’m looking forward to seeing more movies in the Resident Evil series.

Do you plan on watching any of the sequels ?

Yes, I definitely plan on watching future sequels. I think they are doing a great job with the series, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

What did you think of the ending ?

I thought the ending was great. It left me wanting more, and I’m excited to see what happens in future sequels. I think it was a perfect way to end the movie.

Is it worth watching ?

Yes, I think it’s a great zombie movie, and I’m looking forward to seeing more movies in the Resident Evil series. . It was exciting to see what happened next, and I’m looking forward to seeing more movies in the series. If you’re a fan of the video games or zombie movies, then I think you’ll enjoy this movie.