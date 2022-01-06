What is plot of the story ?

The movie, The Amazing Spider-Man, is a Marvel movie that was released in 2012. This film tells the story of Peter Parker as he tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student with his superhero alter ego Spiderman. In the film, Peter is trying to find out who his parents are and why they disappeared. He also has to deal with the villainous Lizard.

Who are the main characters ?

The main characters in this movie are Peter Parker, a high school student who gets bitten by a spider and gains superpowers, Gwen Stacy played by Emma Stone, the love interest of Spiderman/Peter Parker, Dr. Curt Connors also known as Lizard. The scientist transformed into the reptile-like creature from an experiment gone wrong that Peter Parker must stop. And Uncle Ben played by Martin Sheen who is killed in the movie . But his lessons continue to help Peter throughout the film.

What are some of the themes ?

Some of the themes in this movie include power and responsibility, being true to oneself, and sacrifice. These themes are all explored through Spiderman’s journey from fighting evil to doing what he knows is right. One of the most interesting themes in this movie is power and responsibility. This theme is shown through Peter Parker’s transformation into Spiderman. After gaining his powers, he must learn to use them responsibly to fight evil and protect those he loves.

What awards did the film win ?

The film won several awards, including a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Action and four Saturn Awards, including Best Fantasy Film. It was also nominated for two Academy Awards, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Editing.

Which is the best scene in the movie ?

Some of the best scenes in the movie include when Spiderman fights the Lizard for the first time, when he swings through New York City, and when he saves Gwen Stacy. These scenes are action-packed, thrilling, and visually stunning. They make viewers feel like they are right there with Spiderman as he battles evil and protects the innocent.

What message does this give ?

This movie sends a message that no matter what challenges you face, you can overcome them if you try hard enough and stay positive. It also teaches the importance of teamwork and family relationships. Spiderman would not have been able to save New York City without the help of his friends and loved ones.

Who is the Villain the movie ?

The main Villain in the movie is the Green Goblin. He is a powerful and dangerous enemy who wants to take over New York City and destroy Spiderman. Other villains include Dr. Octopus, Rhino, and Electro. They all pose a serious threat to Spiderman and the people of New York City.

What do critics have to say about the movie ?

Critics have given the movie mostly positive reviews. They praise the action, visuals, and Andrew Garfield’s performance as Spiderman. Some critics say that it is not as good as the original Spider-Man movie, but overall it is still a very enjoyable film.

What ratings did the film get ?

The movie has a rating of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is slightly lower than the rating for the original Spider-Man movie, but it is still considered to be very good.

Is the movie worth watching ?

Yes, the movie is definitely worth watching. It is a very enjoyable film with great action and visuals. Andrew Garfield’s performance as Spiderman is also excellent. If you are a fan of Marvel movies, then you will definitely enjoy The Amazing Spider-Man. The special effects in this film are also fantastic, making it even more enjoyable to watch than others in the same genre . This Marvel movie will be best for children and adults who enjoy superhero films.