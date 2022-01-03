What is The Animatrix?

The Animatrix is a unique collection of animated short films that explore the world of The Matrix. These stories help to fill in some gaps from the original movie trilogy and add additional depth to the overall story. Each one takes place at specific points throughout The Matrix trilogy timeline. For example, “Final Flight of the Osiris” takes place before Neo has even learned about his powers. On the other hand, “The Second Renaissance” is a much longer film that tells the entire story of the Machines rising up against humanity. If you’re a fan of The Matrix and want to know more about the world. Then I highly recommend checking out The Animatrix.

These new stories are not completely separate from the main film series either. Many of these short films were created by some of the same directors. Who helped contribute to The Matrix trilogy including Andy Wachowski, Larry Wachowski, Yoshiaki Kawajiri and Shinichirō Watanabe. While their involvement with this collection is more on the creative side, they have also served as executive producers.

What is one of my favorite thing about watching The Matrix trilogy?

One of my favorite parts of watching The Matrix trilogy was always trying to spot all of the references and nods to other classic sci-fi films. For example, the scene where Neo is first unplugged from the Matrix and has to adjust to the real world was a direct reference to Stanley Kubrick’s film “The Shining.” Even after all these years, The Matrix still holds up as an incredible piece of science fiction cinema.

Who are the Producers and Directors of the film?

The Animatrix had an all-star cast of directors. The Wachowski brothers, who were responsible for the original film, served as executive producers on this project and also wrote two segments themselves (Kid’s Story & Program). Peter Chung (Aeon Flux) was responsible for World Record while Mahiro Maeda co-wrote and directed Second Renaissance Parts I & II with Koji Morimoto. Yoshiaki Kawajiri helmed The Final Flight of the Osiris, Hideki Futamura directed Beyond, while Shinichiro Watanabe was responsible for A Detective Story and Adam Warren adapted his own comic book for Matriculated.

Is the Animatrix a Prequel?

Yes, it is considered to be a prequel. The Animatrix tells stories of what happened before and during the events of The Matrix. But there are also additional stories that take place at another point in time. This makes it difficult to label this project as a prequel. Each is written and directed by different individuals. These were then edited together to create a single feature-length film. The Wachowskis wrote and directed the two parts of the Second Renaissance. Which bookend the anthology. The Animatrix absolutely deserves every bit of praise it receives. It expands The Matrix universe in ways that even the films couldn’t, and is a must-watch for any fan of The Matrix.

Is the Movie worth watching?

Absolutely. It's an amazing achievement that is worth every bit of the praise it receives. It also offers us a unique look into The Matrix's world before Neo was born. Long after Agent Smith had already become what he later becomes. This means there are some answers to questions we didn't even know we wanted to be answered! So, if you haven't seen it, go watch The Animatrix now. It was originally released on DVD and Blu-ray in 2003.