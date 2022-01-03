The Blacklist is one of the best dramas on TV right now. It’s addictive, exciting, and never ceases to amaze viewers every week. The show follows criminal mastermind Raymond Reddington. Who always seems to know more than he lets on about a case. That FBI agent Elizabeth Keen has been assigned to solve. The Blacklist is one of the most popular shows on NBC, and it’s easy to see why. The show has everything you could want in a drama: mystery, intrigue, action, and even a bit of romance. If you’re not already watching this show, I highly recommend that you start tuning in now – Season Nine is going to be amazing!

What is new in this season?

The Blacklist Season Nine will be shown soon. Fans are hoping to get an answer about Reddington’s true identity this season. They also hope for more backstories and information given by Liz Keen (Megan Boone) regarding her past lives with Red (James Spader).

Is there any new character in season 9?

Yes, two new characters are added to the cast. One is a criminal mastermind named Ranko Zamani (guest star Hisham Tawfiq). Who will be working with Reddington? The other is FBI Special Agent in Charge Arron Koslov (played by guest star Judd Hirsch). I am looking forward to the two characters. Those were mentioned earlier to be introduced. Also for the introduction of a new character named Tom Keen.

Which season is one of the best?

Season four is highly recommended by many of The Blacklist fans. This season brought on new bad guys who were not after Red, but rather Liz. They also introduced a new character named Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) that the viewers came to love.

Who is the villain in The Blacklist?

The show has had a variety of different villains throughout the years. Some include Berlin (played by Peter Stormare), Ranko Zamani (Jamie Jackson) and Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne). Each season brings on its own villain that Red is up against. The series does have a main antagonist whose identity is still unknown to the viewers. Many fans are curious to see who this person is and what their motive will be.

What Happened in The Blacklist Season Eight?

Season eight of The Blacklist began with Liz Keen (Megan Boone) in prison. Red began his own investigation to get information about who framed Liz. He enlisted the help of Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) and Ressler to find out more. The season finale was shocking for fans as they were all left wondering what will happen next. After Reddington committed suicide by jumping into a river. Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq) after being shot by Liz.

We couldn't keep this secret for long. #TheBlacklist has been renewed for Season 9. pic.twitter.com/gdPcXwILy4 — The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) January 26, 2021

What are people saying about the show?

People are generally very happy with the show and feel that it has improved since last season. Some fans have commented that they would like to see more of Reddington’s backstory.

How many episodes are there in this season?

There are three episodes in Season nine of The Blacklist. It will be available on Peacock.

Which is the best scene in The Blacklist?

The best scene in The Blacklist is when Reddington jumps into the river to save Dembe. This scene was very shocking for fans and left them wondering what will happen next.

Is The Blacklist based on a true story?

The Blacklist is not based on a true story. It is a fictional show.

Is the show worth watching?

The Blacklist is definitely worth watching. It is a very exciting show with lots of twists and turns. Fans will not be disappointed and will enjoy it the most.