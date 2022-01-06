What is in this season ?

In this season of The Good Fight, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her goddaughter Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) are working at a new law firm. With the help of Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), they must navigate their way through a whole new world as there’s been a change in the political climate with lawyers being appointed to more important positions. In addition, Diane is dealing with some personal issues from her past that she has never dealt with before. Meanwhile, Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) are still fighting for the underdogs and continue to take on cases that no one else wants to touch. And last but not least, we have Gary Cole as Diane’s ex-husband Kurt McVeigh who is back in her life and still trying to worm his way back in.

What role did each character portray ?

Diane Lockhart: Main character. Still fighting for what’s right despite personal issues from her past, Adrian Boseman: Diane’s black law partner. Fights for what he believes is right, but has to play dirty sometimes in order to win his cases, Kurt McVeigh: Diane’s ex husband who keeps trying to worm his way back into her life and the lives of their children after cheating on her several years ago, Lucca Quinn: Diane’s new law partner. Christine Baranski describes her as a “tough, strong young woman” who is trying to find herself after leaving the police force and losing custody of her son in season two, Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele): The daughter of Eli Gold, she returns for one episode only in season three where she is now a lawyer and an FBI agent.

What difficulties do they face ?

Kurt McVeigh is a difficult character to deal with as he often plays dirty in order to win his cases. Diane’s ex husband keeps trying to worm his way back into her life and the lives of their children after cheating on her several years ago. Lucca Quinn is a new law partner for Diane and she is described by Christine Baranski as “a bit of a hot mess.”

What does the first episode focuses on ?

The first episode focuses on Diane and her new law partners handling an Islamic leader who is accused of laundering money for the Chechen mafia. The second episode follows Lucca Quinn representing a man framed by dirty cops. The Good Fight is a spin-off of The Good Wife which aired five seasons.

Who is the director and producer ?

It was created by Robert King and Michelle King, who also serve as executive producers and showrunners.

The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King are happy to keep making the "best show you’re not watching." https://t.co/UUnVs06zTB — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 15, 2021

What message does this series give ?

The Good Fight is a series that gives off the message of never giving up. Despite all the challenges and obstacles these characters face, they continue to fight for what they believe in. In today’s society, it is something we can all learn from. The show also promotes female empowerment, as most of the main characters are women.

Which is one of the best episodes of these season ?

One of the best episodes of this season is episode six. In it, Lucca becomes a viral sensation after she starts a Twitter account that mocks prominent figures in Chicago. While at first she enjoys her newfound fame, she quickly learns that there are some downsides to fame.

Is this series worth watching ?

Yes, this series is definitely worth watching. It is funny, engaging, and provides valuable insights into the challenges faced by modern-day Americans. Whether you are a fan of legal dramas or not, I highly recommend giving The Good Fight a try. You won’t be disappointed.