As the pandemic continues, we’ve been hearing about some filmmakers who were able to keep shooting their movies during lockdown by using safety procedures. You can add The Souvenir’s Joanna Hogg to the list of people who have worked with Tilda Swinton.

The Eternal Daughter is a new movie coming out. It will be about mystery and drama. There will be two main people, Carly-Sophia Davies, Tilda Swinton, Joseph Mydell, and Alfie Sankey-Green.

What is the release date of The Eternal Daughter?

The movie The Eternal Daughter will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD in the US. The release date is to be announced and the cinema release date is confirmed to be 2022.

Who will be starring in The Eternal Daughter?

The cast includes:

Carly-Sophia Davies

Tilda Swinton

Joseph Model

Alfie Sankey-Green

What is the plotline of The Eternal Daughter?

The drama follows two middle-aged people. Their mom is old and they go to the old house that used to be their home. They find secrets there.

What about the Production of The Eternal Daughter?

On January 18, 2021, Joanna Hogg’s new film that she wrote and directed was finished filming. She also starred in it. On January 27, 2021, A24 bought the rights to distribute the movie worldwide.

The film was made with a lot of people. It was made in Wales. The filming happened when the town was closed because there were so many people there. Now it is being edited, or fixed up to be ready for release.

Who are the main people of The Eternal Daughter?

What is the exclusive news related to it?

The film is produced by a company called Normal People. The Favourite and Room producers Element Pictures and JWH Films helped make it. Martin Scorsese, who did the film The Souvenir, also helped produce this film.

The people in the play are also Joseph Mydell, Carly Davies, and Alfie Sankey-Green.

The movie The Souvenir was a hit at a festival and A24 is going to distribute the second part of it.

Swinton has made movies in the genre space. She has done this before, including Luca Guadagnino’s horror movie “Suspiria” and Jim Jarmusch’s “Only Lovers Left Alive.” She is currently filming George Miller’s mystery drama “Three Thousand Years Of Longing” with Idris Elba. A24 has been successful with movies in the genre of horror. These movies include The Lighthouse, Midsommar, and Hereditary.

What can we expect from The Eternal Daughter?

Shot in secret in Wales, this movie was made with director Joanna Hogg. They recently worked on the movie The Souvenir and the upcoming movie The Souvenir Part 2, which will premiere later this year.

A mystery drama is a show where there are secrets. It’s about two women who have their secrets. When they get back to their old house, it’s not what it used to be because people are not living there anymore. They have to find the secret so they can get out of here before they get hurt or killed.

The movie is about a person who goes back to the place where they were raised. It is hard to go back there because people have had bad memories there. But, it is also good because they will remember good things that happened too.

A film comes from A24 and producers, which includes the Normal People/The Favourite teams. The producer list also includes BBC Films and Martin Scorsese, who helped produce The Souvenir.