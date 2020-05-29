The Eternals Star says his character could defeat Deadpool

Wade Wilson is one of Marvel's toughest heroes: it's not for nothing, there's a comic called Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe, after all. The star of Marvel's next coming The eternal, However, he seems pretty confident that his character would manage to beat the Merc with a mouth in a fight if such a duel ever happened in the MCU.

Kumail Nanjiani will join the franchise as Kingo, one of the immortal beings with titular superpowers, in The eternal ones. While talking to Puerto Rican outlet CineXPress to promote his new Netflix movie The lovebirds, Nanjiani was asked if Kingo would defeat Deadpool in a fight. Here is his brief but forceful answer:

"Kingo wins, but I still can't tell you exactly why."

He may not be as well-known as DP, at least not yet, but Kingo has pretty impressive power in the comics, with his abilities including flight, energy projection, and even molecular manipulation. It would certainly be a tough battle between the couple, then.

Click to enlarge

Following Nanjiani's comment, we can presumably expect Kingo to pull great power out of his hat at some point in the movie to save the day, as the actor's reluctance to go into detail suggests that Kingo's abilities will be important to the plot. . and it can be considered a spoiler.

On the page, Kingo Sunen is of Japanese origin and is a Samurai master. In the modern era, her secret identity is like an action movie star. However, Kingo's backstory and career choice have been altered for the MCU. He will still be introduced as an expert swordsman, but he is now a Bollywood star. We expect a full Bollywood dance number at some point.

The eternal It was originally slated to launch in theaters this November, but this space has been occupied by Black widow. It is now slated to open on February 12, 2021.