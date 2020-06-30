The EU will reopen its borders, but probably not to Americans

Diplomats, who were not allowed to discuss the matter before the 27 EU member states reached an agreement, have confirmed to CNN that the EU governments have received until lunchtime on Tuesday to agree on the list. from 15 countries that are allowed to enter.

China, where the virus originated, is on the proposed list of 15 nations. However, the EU will only offer entry to China on the condition of reciprocal agreements. The other 14 countries are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay.

As widely expected, the United States, where the coronavirus is currently re-emerging, will not be on that list.

The list is included in a set of EU Council recommendations to member states, which establish criteria for countries to meet before their nationals are allowed to join the bloc and the methodology for meeting those criteria. This requires countries that are allowed entry to have equal or better coronavirus infection rates than the EU.