The European economy suffers a record 11.9% drop in GDP







The quarterly drop in EU GDP is the worst on record and follows a drop of 3.2% in the first three months of the year.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the fall in production in the quarter from April to June was 14.4%. That's worse than the 9.5% drop recorded by the United States on Thursday.

Recent surveys of business activity suggest that Europe's economy is now in recovery mode. But the specter of another wave of coronavirus cases looms. The German center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute, said this week that a recent increase in cases was "very disturbing." In France, new daily cases have returned to the same level as when their closure was lifted in early May. Spain and Italy have also registered increases.

The UK recently re-imposed quarantine measures on travelers arriving from Spain, a move that will delay the recovery of its vital tourism industry.