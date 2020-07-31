The European economy suffers a record 11.9% drop in GDP

The quarterly drop in EU GDP is the worst on record and follows a drop of 3.2% in the first three months of the year.
Compared to the same period of the previous year, the fall in production in the quarter from April to June was 14.4%. That's worse than the 9.5% drop recorded by the United States on Thursday.
Recent surveys of business activity suggest that Europe's economy is now in recovery mode. But the specter of another wave of coronavirus cases looms. The German center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute, said this week that a recent increase in cases was "very disturbing." In France, new daily cases have returned to the same level as when their closure was lifted in early May. Spain and Italy have also registered increases.
The UK recently re-imposed quarantine measures on travelers arriving from Spain, a move that will delay the recovery of its vital tourism industry.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, suffered less than other large EU countries in the second quarter, reporting a 10.1% hit to GDP. France, Italy and Spain, which were most affected by the pandemic, registered falls of 13.8%, 12.4% and 18.5%, respectively.
Spain is struggling
Economists had expected a drop of around 12% across the European Union. But the gap between Spain and the other large regional economies is worrying.
"The difference is larger than expected and with the reopening measures reversed locally for (the third quarter), Spain appears poised for a prolonged decline," said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING.
According to the latest forecast by the European Commission, the EU economy will shrink 8.3% in 2020. The forecast assumes that restrictions will continue to ease and that there will be no major second wave that triggers large-scale quarantine measures.
EU leaders agreed earlier this month to create a € 750 billion ($ 888 billion) recovery fund to help rebuild the EU economies most devastated by the coronavirus crisis. The European Commission will borrow the money in the financial markets and distribute just over half as donations to the most affected EU states, with the rest to be provided as loans.