The event & # 39; The Device & # 39; Fortnite reached its capacity in just a minute and players are naturally crazy





The long-awaited online game "The Device" filled up on Monday just a minute after fans were asked to arrive, heralding another milestone for the popular multiplayer.

Knowing that the in-game live event would fill up quickly, Epic Games advised fans to arrive 30 minutes before 2 p.m. ET start time to secure your spot. But then, at 1:31 p.m., just one minute after the recommended queue time, Epic announced that the event was full.

"Today's event has reached its capacity. If it is not already in the game, we recommend that you watch it through live streaming," the company said. tweeted

For the hidden players who had waited weeks for the event to take place, which marks the end of Season 2 of Chapter 2 of the game, the announcement was surely frustrating.

"They have more than enough money to create enough server space for everyone," one person tweeted, summing up the general discontent. "They recommended queuing at 1:30. I queued at 1:25. I'm more than crazy." "You better give every kid who tried to get into a skin or a free battle pass because this is ridiculous. You delay the last two seasons and you delay this event for two weeks and now half of the people can't even get it" said another. Many compared the event to Travis Scott's virtual concert in Fortnite, saying that the servers should have been able to handle more players if they could have handled the more than 12 million people who watched their concert. Epic Games did not respond to CNN's request for comment on the server's limited capacity. Epic's season finale events for Fortnite are known to be epic. And according to people who were able to get into the game, Monday's event did not disappoint. The Agency, a key building on Fortnite Island, was destroyed, and stay with us non-players, the purple storm turned into a wall of water, hinting at what's to come in Season 3, which is slated to begin on Wednesday. "The Device" and the season 3 release were delayed earlier this month due to widespread protests and outrage at the death of George Floyd. "Recent events are a great reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of both overt and subtle racism against people of color," said Epic Games in a blog post on that moment. "The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities."





