The evolution of celeb culture

A-listers is treating podcasts like confessionals. We'll dive into why celebrities are using them to spill tea.

Avenue magazine editor-in-chief Ben Widdicombe talks about the heyday of celebrity gossip reporting, which he narrates in his new book, "Gatecrasher."

And celebrity psychic Chris Medina gives more details on his reading of former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder, and even reads Maggie and Ian.

Gatecrasher of the celeb world

As a gossip journalist, Ben Widdicombe has covered the rich and famous for almost 20 years in New York City. Now, the editor-in-chief of Avenue magazine, he recounts his years "crashing" in his new book titled "Gatecrasher: How I Helped the Rich to Become Famous and Ruin the World."

Can you tell us a little more about the full title of the book?

"It's like dealing with the fact that, specifically as a gossip journalist, it wasn't as if this was all happening with the arm outstretched." And we, as gossip reporters, I think we are a bit complicit in stoking the show. So while it's a lot of fun and there's gloriously bad behavior described in the book, I feel like I wasn't exactly begging them to stop because I was a gossip journalist. And you wanted this outrageous behavior because that was the kind of thing they would call. "

Do you regret making a particular star famous or giving them airtime?

"No, not at all. I mean, because most of the people we cover are among us. Right? I mean, they're desperate for fame. Entertaining us is their job.

The only people I sympathize with were the Olsen twins, because I think those two young men never decided to enter show business. Their parents put them on television when they were literal babies in "Full House," and said they never had a choice. And then they remembered that they had that long series of movies, where they solve crimes and other things when they were (8 years old, 10 and 12 years old). So it's true that they could have jumped I guess. But, in the aughts, which is where much of the action takes place in "Gatecrasher," they were so famous and so haunted. And those are the only two people I ever thought to myself: "These are people in a situation that is not of their own making."

But what about Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan? All of those people are desperate to get attention. So, no, I have no qualms about covering them. "

Psychic connection

Last year, famous psychic Chris Medina read Stassi Schroeder for an episode of his "Straight Up with Stassi" podcast. He recently spoke to Maggie and Ian about the experience, and shed some more light on the drama unfolding for the former "Vanderpump Rules" star.

Are we going to see a return of Stassi? What are you predicting for her?

"You can, you can't keep a bad bitch for long. That's what I'm going to say. And I really feel like what Stassi and what people don't realize or remember from that episode is that she wanted to dig deeper into what regarding her personal life and the things that were happening. But at the same time, Stassi, we all know her. She plays very close to the chest when it comes to her on a personal level. She has no problem slapping someone in face and make her point air that way. But when it comes to her on a personal level, she's going to save a lot of that. So I really didn't get a chance to dive in as much as I wanted to. But this is someone in this moment that is being hit in the face with evolution and transformation. "

