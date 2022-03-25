The Expanse is coming back for a second season and the producers, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, have some changes in store. In an interview with Den of Geek, they talk about what fans can expect from the new season. “We’re changing up the dynamics a little bit,” says Mark Fergus. “We’re adding new characters; we’re deepening the relationships between the characters that are already there.” They also promise more action and adventure in Season 2. Be sure to check out The Expanse when it comes back on December 14th!

What is The Expanse all about?

The Expanse is a television series on the Syfy channel. It is based on the book series of the same name by James S. A. Corey. The show takes place in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system and follows the stories of various characters as they attempt to figure out what happened to one of their own, who has mysteriously gone missing.

The first season was very well-received by fans and critics alike, so it’s no surprise that there’s already excitement for Season

Even though we know that new seasons usually mean changes, it’s good to hear that Fergus and Ostby are still planning on staying true to what made the first season so great while also mixing things up a bit.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby updates

Mark Fergus: I think people will be excited to see that we are sticking very closely to the books, but at the same time, this season is its own thing. We’ve made some changes, but they’re all for the betterment of the story.

Hawk Ostby: I think one of the biggest changes people will notice is that we’ve opened up the world a bit more. In the first season, most of the action took place on Earth or on Mars, but in Season Two, we get to see a lot more of the Belt and what life is like for the people who live there.

I’m really excited for fans of The Expanse to see how we’ve expanded on the source material in Season Two. I think they’re going to be pleasantly surprised. We’ve also made some changes to the characters this season. Some of them are very small, but others are quite significant.

Who is the cast in The Expanse

– Thomas Jane

– Steven Strait

– Cas Anvar

– Dominique Tipper

– Wes Chatham

I think the fans will be really happy with how we’ve developed the characters and the world in Season Two.

We thought your tech could use an upgrade. Update your screens with these. pic.twitter.com/SS56MwMNxN — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) November 17, 2020

What are the reviews of The Expanse

The Expanse has been universally acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season holds a rating of 100% based on 49 reviews, with an average rating of

On Metacritic, the first season has a score of 84 out of 100, based on 30 critics.

The A.V. Club gave the show a perfect “A” grade in their review of the pilot episode.

IGN awarded the first season a “Great” score of eight out of ten.’

The second season looks to be just as good as the first one! Be sure to catch it when it comes out!