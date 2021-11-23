What is the expected US Release DateThe Expanse Season 6?The next season of the TV show, The Expanse Season 6, will be shown on Friday, December 10th. You can buy it on Amazon or Blu-Ray and DVD. The next season of The Expanse is coming. It will start on December 10, 2021. In the past, it has been hard to know when new episodes will come out because it changed from one TV station to another. But now at Amazon, they release new episodes every week! The Expanse season 4 premiered in December 2019. Season 5 will be released in December 2020 after filming finishes. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, The Expanse continued to get episodes. They started filming season 6 on January 27, 2021, and finished on May 7, 2021. That is different than before. It was from September 2019 to February 2020.
What is the expected plot of The Expanse Season 6?The Expanse will follow the story in Babylon’s Ashes. This is the sixth book in the series. As Earth was dealing with the attack from Marco, there is a war between the Blue Planet and Free Navy. Marco wants to dominate everything in the system. The Rocinante joins the fight, but another enemy soon rises from the Laconia system. The aliens that were brought back to life by Paolo Cortazar aren’t going to stay idle for long. Meanwhile, the Unknown Aggressors who wiped out the creators of Protomolecule are growing. They destroyed Barkeith. The people who are not happy about the Protomolecule being reactivated are very unhappy. Only Holden and Elvi know that there is a dark enemy. The future of The Expanse is not certain. If it stops, then the extra-terrestrial side might be sped up. Alex will not be in the next season of The Expanse because he was accused of sexual misconduct. That will disappoint the fans, but it is the right thing to do.
What is the expected star cast of The Expanse Season 6?
- Steven Strait as James Holden
- Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal
- Wes Chatham as Amos Burton
- Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata
- Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala
- Nadine Nicole as Clarissa Mao
- Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper
- Jasai Chase Owens as Filip Inaros
- Cara Gee as Camina Drummer
- Keon Alexander as Marco Inaros
- Jose Zuniga as Carlos – Bull – c de Baca
- Sugith Varughese as David Paster
- Bahia Watson as Sakai
- George Tchortov as Leveau
- Lara Jean Chorostecki as Emily Babbage
- Somkele Idhalama as Tycho Engineer
- Jacob Mundell as Erich
- Tim DeKay as Emil Sauveterre
- Michael Irby as Felix Delgado
- Brent Sexton as Cyn
- Olunike Adeliyi as Karal
- Sandrine Holt as Oksana Busch
