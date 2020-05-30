The extraction session made Chris Hemsworth feel quite intimidated

From your looks, you wouldn't think that Thor star Chris Hemsworth could be intimidated by anything. The man is practically a biceps that walks and talks. Well, the appearance can be misleading, as Hemsworth has opened up about his apprehension when filming the action scenes for his hugely popular Netflix movie Extraction.

"They had the lead stunt coordinator, stunt director for (Avengers: Endgame) who wanted to direct it. So the group of us got together and wanted us to do the craziest action movie out there. To push the envelope and do things that were quite exclusive to the action space Very few special effects Very little blue screen / green screen – just do it all on camera So it was kind of intimidating to shoot from the start just because it meant the nature of the way that we filmed, we couldn't have too many stunt doubles and replacements etc. "

Throughout his career, Chris Hemsworth has made a number of franchise films and action roles that have come with their share of challenges. Your role as Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly given him many obstacles to overcome, but filming Extraction It sounds like a very different experience. Aiming to use as few stunt stunt and double effects as possible, Hemsworth had to step forward and (sometimes literally) jump headlong into painstakingly detailed and brutal action sequences.

This, of course, is in stark contrast to the Marvel movies, which are overloaded with green screens, CGI special effects, and stunt teams, all of which take much of the responsibility away from the actors.

However, Hemsworth continued, revealing the large amount of pain he suffered in the entertainment anime, finally, the actor found the experience to be surprisingly satisfying.

"So, I had to do 90-95% of that. But I must say one of the most rewarding movies I've ever worked on just because every day I would accomplish something; I felt like we had done something very special." "

His hard work has paid off, with a Netflix sequel. Extraction All set to be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, aka The Russo Brothers, who of course also produced the first film. Production will take place under his AGBO banner, which is also seeking to bring back director Sam Hargrave to direct the Extraction 2In addition to bringing Hemsworth back to reprise his role as a mercenary with a death wish, Tyler Rake. Although currently, sources report that the streaming service has no plans to sign those agreements until the script is complete.

Extraction follows Hemsworth as a black market mercenary named Tyler Rake, who has nothing left to lose thanks to his long and violent career. Rake is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord, but, in the dark underworld of arms dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

The cast includes David Harbor, Derek Luke, Fay Masterson, Golshifteh Farahani and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal alongside Hemsworth and is available for streaming now on Netflix. This comes to us from the WWE YouTube channel.

Topics: Extraction, Netflix, Streaming