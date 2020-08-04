The failure of Donald Trump's spinning virus as a victory once again as he celebrates 'encouraging' progress

The President also renewed blatantly false claims that the United States had done a better job than many other countries that are now seeing disease outbreaks that pale in comparison to the disaster in the southern United States.

At a press conference packed with dubious superlatives and praise for his government's work in carrying out routine acquisition tasks, Trump outlined a completely different reality from the one unfolding across the country.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of his briefing was not the massive misrepresentations, but rather that the White House is so confined to its constantly proven Covid-19 bubble that it actually creates its own propaganda.

"We are beginning to see evidence of significant progress across the country," Trump said, five months after a pandemic that he initially denied and then neglected.

"An encouraging sign. Very encouraging," Trump said, after collecting data and praising the governors of Florida, Arizona and Texas, who allowed the virus to spread throughout their states, for doing "tremendous work." He continued: "The virus is receding. At hot spots across the south and west, we have seen slow improvements in its recent weekly spikes."

"I think we are doing very well and I think … just like any other nation," Trump said without foundation, given that the United States has less than 5% of the world's population but about 25% of global deaths from Covid-19.

In an interview with Axios that aired later on Monday night, when faced with the daily death toll in the United States, Trump said: "They are dying. That is true. And you are what you are. But that is not. means we are not "We don't do everything we can. It is under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that plagues us. "

Previously, Pence also spoke with optimism about the outbreak in the southern and western states that enthusiastically embraced Trump's demands for an early opening, and was consequently hit by a deadly wave of infections.

"We are beginning to see not only a plateau, but we are beginning to see cases decrease and emergency rooms decrease," Pence said in a call with the governors.

Plateau, after so much death and such a high level of new infections in the southern states is welcome. But it is not cause for celebration, since infection rates would not have been as severe with proper management of the virus.

Trump and Pence vs. the experts

The president and Pence, focused on the elections in exactly three months, spoke in a way that was implicitly ignored and possibly intended to counter the warning from Birx, the coordinator of the coronavirus task force who told CNN Sunday that the virus was in a "new phase" as it affects rural areas where medical care is often rudimentary.

Trump previously complained that Birx had come under fire from the administration because Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused her of being too positive.

"Deborah bit the hook and hit us. Pathetic!" Trump wrote.

But Birx's comments were reinforced Monday by the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a stranger to presidential reprimands, who painted a picture of an out-of-control pandemic.

"When the community expands, it is much more difficult to avoid it," Fauci said during a press conference with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat.

"When the community spreads, it is insidious. There are people who are spreading it and who have no symptoms, and we know that it definitely occurs. It is difficult to identify and it is difficult to identify, isolate and trace contacts." Fauci added.

Trump seemed to receive the message that the spread of the virus in central areas would be politically damaging to him. He repeatedly used the word "rural" during his press conferences to emphasize that his government was in control.

But for yet another day, the message from the administration's top political attackers and medical experts was riddled with contradictions, especially as Trump seeks to obscure the real story with his daily reports.

"What surprises me is that we are in a crisis situation in the United States and we are hearing a narrative that does not recognize that," said Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer".

There are some encouraging signs in the endless fight against Covid-19. States like New York, which ignored Trump's demands for early opening, part of a federal approach that Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that it was "the worst government mistake in modern history," are doing well.

New infections are falling in Arizona, Texas and Florida, even though they remain at levels that suggest the downward curve will continue.

But at least 30 states suffered higher rates of new deaths last week compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In 12 of those states, the increase in deaths was at least 50%: Washington, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Michigan, Ohio, Maine, Virginia, West Virginia, and Alaska.

And the positivity rates of the tests, an indicator of how rampant a virus is spreading, remain stubbornly high in more than 30 states.

Multiple victory laps

Throughout the pandemic, the administration has been desperate to proclaim victory and great progress and move on, while bagging a political victory that is incompatible with the facts of the virus.

From the same podium in the White House Information Room in mid-April, Trump signaled to Americans that his brief fight against the virus had already ended.

"Now that we have passed the peak in new cases, we are starting our lives again," Trump had said. "We are beginning to rejuvenate our economy again," he said, declaring that the United States would experience far fewer deaths than anticipated. At the time, the disease had killed 30,000 Americans. Less than four months later, 155,000 are dead.

A month later, in May, and after Covid-19's death toll reached 80,000, the President returned with another moment of "mission accomplished."

"We have met the moment and we have prevailed," he said, although he later tried to avoid the comment by saying he was referred to the evidence. In that case, it was a distinction without difference as health experts say that now, even in early August, the United States still lacks a national testing and tracking operation.

Like on Monday, Trump's return to victory at that time was contradicted by a Fauci warning that was confirmed by events.

"If we omit the checkpoints in the guidelines for 'Open America again', then we risk multiple outbreaks across the country," Fauci wrote in a May email to the New York Times that turned out to be exactly correct.

"This will not only result in unnecessary suffering and death, but will actually slow us down in our quest to return to normal," added Fauci.

Pence has also been guilty of misrepresenting the facts from his position as head of the White House coronavirus task force.

Just six weeks ago, the vice president wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal in which he criticized the media for accurate reporting of a construction disaster in the southern and western states.

"In recent days, the media has sounded the alarm for a" second wave "of coronavirus infections. Such a panic is exaggerated," Pence wrote.

"We are winning the fight against the invisible enemy."

Such a comment from those responsible for stabilizing the United States during the worst domestic crisis since World War II is one reason why their politically motivated predictions of an impending victory may have the opposite effect than desired.