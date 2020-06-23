The failure of the Trump pandemic is now directly affecting his campaign

The test results threw Trump's risky decision to go ahead with an indoor rally that doctors fear would turn into a super-spreading infectious event in an even worse light. They also show how the virus, now marching through the southern and western states despite Trump's insistence that the United States has already "prevailed" in the fight, is having a disastrous impact on the "Great American Return" narrative in the center of your offer reelection.

Far from alleviating the political damage caused by the virus, Trump continues to exacerbate it. On Monday, he breathed new life into a controversy over his comment Saturday that he told his staff to delay testing for the virus to avoid discovering new cases, which in itself reflected his negligence in responding to a pandemic. which has now killed more than 120,000 Americans.

Trump, who described his comment as "semi-tongue on cheek," went on to argue that the problem in the United States is not that the virus is so widespread, but that evidence continues to discover how deeply it has penetrated the community.

"Instead of 25 million tests, let's say we did 10 million tests, it would seem that we were doing much better because we would have far fewer cases. You understand that. I would not do that, but I will say this: We do much more than other countries, in some way It makes us look bad, but we're actually doing the right thing, "Trump said.

The comments appear to trigger yet another new political storm that will further complicate the president's campaign team's attempts to bounce back after Saturday's embarrassment. The campaign team is now considering smaller venues for Trump events, a move that would surely hurt the Commander-in-Chief's ego, or outdoor locations where supporters might feel more comfortable.

The limits on the campaign would be intolerable for any president seeking reelection. For Trump, such a narrow style would be even worse, given the centrality of his large demonstrations in his political identification and the role of increased morale they play for a president who is a stranger in Washington.

A strong base

There is no doubt that the president has strong control over Republican voters, the unwillingness of Republican senators to reprimand him for his latest racist comment, when he called the Chinese-originated coronavirus "the kung flu," it is proof of that.

And Fox News said Trump's return to the trail secured his largest television audience on Saturday night in his history, suggesting that while some Trump fans may have been concerned about the virus, his absence from Tulsa was not reduced to a decreased enthusiasm.

Trump has always defied political gravity, and the effect of months of stay-at-home orders and blockades makes it even more difficult than usual for political analysts to get a solid assessment of how much of the country now sees the President.

But the rally controversy points to more fundamental political challenges Trump faces as he follows former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden in the polls and the virus tightens his grip on nearly half the country.

See Trump and Biden face-to-face polls

The event on Saturday night was intended to send a signal that the worst danger of the pandemic has expired and that the United States is on its way back. Instead, he suggested that even Trump supporters who chose not to appear at an indoor event that carried the risk of infection, still can't believe the core message of their hero's campaign.

With every chance that thousands of Americans will die before Election Day, Trump must face the possibility that his denial and mismanagement of the pandemic that left the country ill-prepared for a deadly public health crisis is becoming a stone. mill that your campaign can never shake. off.

Searing attacks

The president's response to the miserable 48 hours was typical: a complete attack. His aim for Biden and the Democrats, demonstrating his fierce tenacity in a way that also hinted at concern in his inner circle.

Trump fired off a series of fiery claims on Twitter, which in fact have no basis, that the vote by mail that many states are considering will lead to massive fraud and foreign interference in the November election.

The President's team followed up with a new offensive against Biden's mental and health faculties. They claimed that the former vice president's decision to stick to the convention and only sign up for the three official presidential debates in the fall, and not the additional meetings Trump demands, shows that the former vice president is afraid to take over the president. The tactic was a return to the effort to define Biden as unfit to serve as president, that doesn't seem to be working, if state polls on the battlefield are something to continue.

Trump also returned to the safe place to which he often returns when he has political problems: hard-line immigration policy, signing an executive order that further restricts legal immigration.

On Tuesday, Trump will head to Arizona to tour a section of his border wall that was so central to his appeal to conservative base supporters in his first presidential election campaign.

The president's actions were all aggressive tactics that could attract his most enthusiastic supporters. In conjunction with Saturday's campaign rally that contained meandering deviations, lavish praise, casual racism, and disinformation, it was difficult to see how they would attract faltering voters who do not belong to the Trump base.

The trip to Arizona, while providing fodder for Trump's conservative cheering section of the media, will surely be overshadowed by the state's increasingly intense battle against the virus. On June 21, the Grand Canyon state was among the other 10 states mostly won by Trump that saw its highest average of new daily coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

While the president is out of town, two of his top public health officials, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the government's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will testify before a House committee about the increasingly dire situation. in many states

Trump will try to leave behind the embarrassing scenes from Saturday night when he heads to a "Students for Trump" event in Arizona.

Attendees have been told to bring face masks to the event, but will not be forced to wear them.

Democrats are already trying to exploit Trump's comment about slowing tests in Oklahoma, describing it as an emblem of a poorly managed effort to tackle a virus that caused the economy to shut down.

"Two nights ago in his tirade, he told them to stop testing because the numbers were going up … I mean, my goodness," Biden said at a fundraising event, according to a group report Monday.