The Falcons & # 39; Matt Ryan thinks that Colin Kaepernick & # 39; You should have every opportunity to have a job.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan echoed some sentiments made by other players Tuesday about whether Colin Kaepernick should have a job in the NFL.

Ryan told reporters during a video conference that Kaepernick should have "every opportunity" to resume his NFL career despite not playing a shot since the 2016 season.

"I think [the NFL] made reference to how they have made mistakes in terms of how they have handled the peaceful protests and the players expressing their opinions," Ryan said, according to ESPN. “I think they have recognized that they have made mistakes there. And as for Colin being back in the league, I think he should have every opportunity to do it. It created awareness of a situation that has taken some time, but people are becoming more active in terms of their response to it.

“I think that, from that point of view, your protest is being heard right now, but it has taken too long. But I think you should have every opportunity to have a job and have a place right now. "

Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde appeared to be on Ryan's side on the matter, saying Monday that the NFL could prove it to be a real change by giving Kaepernick a job.

"I think the NFL can start by signing Kap," Hyde said, according to ESPN. "I think if they sign Kap again, it will show that they are really trying to move in a different direction. Because Kap was making a statement four years ago about what's going on in today's world and the NFL didn't bother listening to it, so I think they should start doing that. After that, I'm not really sure what the NFL can do. "

Former great NFL player Warren Moon and former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart have said Kaepernick should be in the league. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., Went so far as to say that the NFL should apologize to Kaepernick and the New England Patriots should sign it.