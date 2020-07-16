The fall of Jeff Sessions (opinion)







Then, in 2017, Sessions did the right thing against the president's wishes when he pulled out of the Justice Department investigation into foreign influence in the Trump campaign. Of course he did. It is what an honorable public official does. As Sessions noted, "I did what the law required me to do. I was a central figure in the campaign and was also a subject and witness in the investigation and obviously could not legally be involved in investigating myself."

But after his recusal, Jeff Sessions was punished by Trump, in verbal attacks, and removed from his position as Attorney General, for simply doing what his job required of him. So when he ran to be the Republican nominee to take over Democrat Doug Jones for his former Senate seat in Alabama, perhaps Sessions hoped Trump would support his opponent, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville . Sessions was not in a strong political position, and the President took every opportunity he could to pursue his former chief sponsor, whose sin was to act ethically.