The family of a Victorville man found hanged said he died of suicide

"On behalf of Malcolm Harsch's family, he unfortunately appears to have committed suicide," Najee Ali, a family spokesman, told CNN. "Victorville Police Department officials released new video evidence to family members. The family wants to sincerely thank everyone for their support and prayers."
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Friday that there was no foul play in Harsch's death after detectives obtained surveillance video of an empty building near where he was found. Evidence of the case, including surveillance video, was shown to members of the Harsch family at his request, the department said in a statement.
The forensic pathologist is now awaiting the toxicology results before assigning the cause and form of death, the department said.
Harsch found in a camp
Dispatchers received a call from a woman on May 31 at 7:07 a.m., saying her boyfriend, Harsch, hanged himself, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The statement says that Harsch was found in a homeless camp.
When Victorville fire crews arrived, they saw bystanders performing CPR in Harsch, Victorville police spokeswoman Sue Jones said in a statement. Fire personnel then began the advanced live support care protocol, but were unable to revive it after 20 minutes of effort, according to the statement.
Investigators found no evidence of foul play. An autopsy was carried out on June 12, which also found no signs of foul play, according to the statement.
Another black man found dead 10 days later
Early June 10, fire department personnel responded to the scene of Fuller's death, which was described as "an alleged suicide," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Even though Fuller's death was consistent with suicide, officials "found it prudent to reverse that and continue to look deeper," said Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas.
"Public hangings, suicides, occur with some regularity," Lucas said. The signs seemed to point to suicide, but the cause and form of death were never officially determined, as officials await further toxicology investigations and reports. An autopsy was performed last Friday.
According to Los Angeles County Homicide Captain Kent Wegener, nothing was found other than the rope, the contents of Fuller's pockets, and a backpack he was wearing.
Investigators are investigating Fuller's medical history, looking for the witness who reported the hanging and looking for contacts in Arizona and Nevada. They will also analyze Fuller's cell phone and search for surveillance videos of the neighborhood.
Authorities plan to interview Fuller's social worker in the Department of Public Social Services, as well as anyone who has had contact with Fuller.