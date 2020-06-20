The family of a Victorville man found hanged said he died of suicide







"On behalf of Malcolm Harsch's family, he unfortunately appears to have committed suicide," Najee Ali, a family spokesman, told CNN. "Victorville Police Department officials released new video evidence to family members. The family wants to sincerely thank everyone for their support and prayers."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Friday that there was no foul play in Harsch's death after detectives obtained surveillance video of an empty building near where he was found. Evidence of the case, including surveillance video, was shown to members of the Harsch family at his request, the department said in a statement.

The forensic pathologist is now awaiting the toxicology results before assigning the cause and form of death, the department said.