The famous referee Angel Hernández has more problems with the MLB

Angel Hernández could have made another bad decision.

The veteran referee, labeled "as bad as it is" by Pedro Martinez after a disastrous 2018 Yankees and Red Sox playoff game, allegedly overheard an investigative call from the MLB last July, which focused on a 14-minute delay during a game between the Reds. Sox and Rays due to confusion over league rules, according to MLB filings in a lawsuit involving Hernandez.

Joe Torre, then the game's chief baseball officer, claims that Hernandez, the game's interim team chief, did not hang up the phone when his interview ended and continued to listen to the interrogation of referee Ed Hickox. A month later, MLB interviewed Hernández again to discuss the alleged eavesdropping. After the incidents, Torre stated that Hernández would be removed from the post of acting team leader.

"As you know, members of the Commissioner's Office interviewed you and then Ed Hickox in consecutive phone conversations about the July 24 incident," Torre wrote to Hernandez, with the letter copied in MLB submissions. “These were purposely scheduled as separate conversations, both to ensure confidentiality and to avoid contamination of memories. At the end of her interview, unknown to anyone else at the time, she stayed on the line during the Hickox interview.

“You acknowledged that before the calls you knew they were meant to be separated and you did not question their remaining on the line. Instead, he offered a series of excuses why he stayed on the line. You said you didn't know if you were supposed to stay on the line and that you wanted to be available if they asked you for something else … your supposed justification for staying on the line (to address any other questions) strains credulity in light of your Claim that you only heard parts of Hickox's call and the fact that you remained silent even when you heard statements from Hickox that you later claimed were inaccurate. Simply put, we consider your stated justifications for staying on the line to be implausible, internally inconsistent, based on facts that are incorrect and not credible. As a result, we have concluded that he stayed on the line in an effort to intentionally and deceptively eavesdrop on a confidential conversation to listen to what Hickox would say about the July 24 incident. This is a heinous offense. "

Hernández, 58, has a history of acrimony with Torre and MLB.

In 2017, the Cuban-born referee sued MLB, alleging that he was not promoted or assigned a World Series assignment due to racial discrimination. Hernández also claims that the former Yankees manager has had a vengeance against the referee due to a call that went against Torre's team in 2001.

Hernández's attorney Kevin Murphy told The Athletic that his client did nothing wrong, alleging that the MLB indictment is retribution for the Hernández lawsuit.

"There is an old saying among lawyers if you have nothing to say about your clients, attack the victim," said Murphy. "Angel Hernández did not eavesdrop, he was invited to that call … and MLB told Angel that he had made the right decision."

MLB listed several other transgressions committed by Hernandez, including requesting pitcher Homer Bailey for 11 autographed baseballs after a no-hit game, with three incorrect calls reversed by repetition in the first four innings of Game 3 of ALDS 2018 between the Yankees and the Red Sox, and pissed off throwing his headphones during a different game when a call was revoked by replay.

"Threats to the integrity of the game will not be tolerated," Torre wrote of the Bailey incident.

Hernández was ordered to return the balls and received an unspecified fine.