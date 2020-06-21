The far-right movement could be targeting Washington D.C according to a report

The Trump Administration recently alerted local police that a far-right group known as "boogaloo" could be attacking reports from the nation's capital Politico.

Boogaloo, a radical pro-second amendment organization, is a citizen militia whose members say they are preparing for the Second American Civil War.

The National Capital Region Threat Intelligence Consortium (NTIC) reported Monday that "the District is likely an attractive target for violent adherents of the boogaloo ideology due to the significant presence of US law enforcement. And the wide range of events protected by the First Amendment here, ”Politico reported.

In its June 15 assessment, NTIC found that "recent events indicate that violent supporters of the Boogaloo ideology likely reside in the National Capital Region, and others may be willing to travel long distances to incite civil unrest or driving the violence encouraged in online forums associated with the movement. "

On Friday. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that while Washington D.C. It is an attractive target, other cities should also be on alert, as the ideology of boogaloo is not limited to one place.

"National terrorists who advocate boogaloo will most likely take advantage of any regional or national situation involving increased fear and tension to promote their violent extremist ideology and call for supporters to action," DHS said in a memo.