The fashion industry says it opposes racism. Critics are not buying it

Since May 26, the headlines have been dominated by the murder of George Floyd and the international protests it has sparked. Thousands of people have taken to the streets around the world to denounce police brutality and the fight against blackness, while online, thousands more have mass-posted in support of #BlackLivesMatter (BLM) and called for an end to racism systemic.

On social media, many fashion brands quickly lined up with protesters, posted black boxes on Instagram on #BlackoutTuesday, and shared long legends denouncing racism, discrimination, and violence. But not everyone was buying it.

"Clear and simple, I don't think there is an intention behind making lasting and sustainable change," Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner said in an email to CNN. "Everyone can jump into the BLM movement right now on social media, but what are they doing at home, in their corporate office, with their connections, with the power they have?"

The hypocritical charges have affected the brands since the protests began. On social media, commentators questioned whether luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo, who declined to comment for this story, could be an ally in the fight against racism when actor Tommy Dorfman accused them of discriminating against trans models and models of color in a recent campaign; or if Los Angeles Reform Label could really support #BlackLivesMatter when people claiming to be former employees were accusing the brand of racism in the workplace in the comments (founder Yael Aflalo apologized and stepped down as CEO. ); Or if Anthropologie could genuinely claim "Our hearts, with theirs, are breaking in current events," as they did in a deleted Instagram post since, when they have been accused of racially profiling their clients, allegations that the brand has denied.

This is not to say anything of the backlash against fashion publications. Earlier this month, a CNN investigation uncovered numerous allegations of racism and toxicity in the workplace at Refinery29. In response to these allegations, editor-in-chief and co-founder Christene Barberich, who resigned on June 8, said in a statement: "My goal has always been to help close the representation gap and I think that is reflected throughout the pages. from Refinery29 ".

Meanwhile, Anna Wintour was rumored to be briefly resigning from her position at Vogue, as former employees and talents shared their own experiences with racism in the magazine.

Wintour, whose official title names her as Art Director and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue US and Global Content Advisor, sent an internal email to her staff on June 5. In the memo, seen by CNN, he acknowledged and assumed "full responsibility" for the racism that flourished under his watch: "I know that Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and make room for publishers, writers, photographers, designers and others. Black creators. We have also made mistakes in posting images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant, "he wrote.

In addition, a spokesperson for Condé Nast, the editor of Vogue, said in a statement: "Condé Nast is focused on creating meaningful and sustainable change and continues to implement an inclusive hiring process to ensure that a broad range of candidates is considered for all vacancies. "

"Everyone can jump into the BLM movement right now on social media, but what are they doing at home, in their corporate office, with their connections, with the power they have?" Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Lindsey Peoples Wagner Credit: Kyleen James / The Society Management

It was the Instagram response from French luxury brand Celine, a black square with a caption that read: "Celine opposes all forms of discrimination, oppression and racism. The world of tomorrow will not exist without equality for everyone #BlackLivesMatter" , which caused Hollywood stylist Jason Bolden, whose famous clients include Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay and Serena Williams, to stop his displacement. In a pointed comment that was later picked up by the industry surveillance account Diet Prada, Bolden accused the brand, which declined to comment for this story, of not dressing black celebrities for the red carpet unless they were working. with white stylists.

"My focus has not been on fashion; my focus has been on loss of life and the injustice (faced) by blacks," Bolden said in a telephone interview. "But at that particular moment when I saw that cross my diet, it just provoked my anger. It just seemed like a joke to me. It didn't seem authentic."

As a stylist, Bolden said he often feels sidelined by couture brands. He recalls struggling to find a designer to dress Henson for the 2017 Academy Awards, where his movie "Hidden Figures" was nominated for three awards, including Best Picture. "These are exactly the same brands I would see wearing talents that no one had ever heard of, and they were all white girls," Bolden said.

"And in those moments, what else are you supposed to lean on? (Henson) has everything they could want. She has the press that goes with (the Oscar nominations), she has the most coverage, she's presenting, she's won a Golden Globe … is in critically acclaimed movies. And yet they said no. "

"But at that particular moment when I saw that cross my diet, it only provoked my anger. It just seemed like a joke. It didn't feel authentic." Jason Bolden

Stylist Jason Bolden

"I think what we are seeing is people like me who are tired of people and brands not following suit," said Peoples Wagner. "It's very easy for people to take a moment and say they care about a problem, but people have been doing it for years without making real systemic changes, and that's what brands are required to do now."

This is not the first time that the fashion industry has stumbled when it comes to addressing race issues. Cultural appropriation, high-profile racist frauds and lack of diversity on the track are ongoing topics of conversation, leading to a recent wave of diversity and inclusion recruitment. Peoples Wagner is one of the few Black editors to head a major fashion magazine (along with British Vogue's Edward Enninful, and Harper & # 39; s Bazaar's new editor, Samira Nasr, officially starting next month), and There are only two Black designers at the helm of European fashion houses.

"I don't know if any white person is able to relate to the emotional confusion of being black and trying to have a business here and trying to survive (in this industry) … I don't know if there is any fashion sector where blacks They can say we have the same resources, we are the same, they treat us the same, "said model Adesuwa Aighewi, one of the highest-profile black models working today.

After walking the runway and leading campaigns for some of the world's most famous luxury brands and appearing on the cover of Vogue in April 2020, Aighewi said he sees his "full career" as part of recent industry efforts, although still limited, to increase the diversity of models in magazines and on the catwalk after years of criticism. "Literally everything I've done has been the face of my race and a diversity token. I shot the cover of American Vogue in December, and yet I don't see any of the companies that proudly paraded me for having meaningful dialogue about Black. Lives Matter. "

Danielle Prescod, style director for BET.com, was not surprised to see the brands suddenly speak out against racism after the Floyd murder. "(With) something that was moving as fast as this movement through social media, it would have been as evident if people didn't say anything," he said.

"Literally everything I have done has been the face of my race and a token of diversity." Adesuwa Aighewi

Model Adesuwa Aighewi Credit: Kyleen James / The Society Management

However, he couldn't help but question motivation when brands that had previously been silent on race issues, or that had not previously prioritized inclusion and diversity, chose this moment to speak.

"It seems insincere when a brand says something like 'We're with the black community'. It's like, when have you been with the black community? She said." You have had the same opportunities to defend black lives, to defend black beauty, to employ black people from the start of their business. So for you this week deciding what to do (worry about black lives) is too convenient. it ends up looking like a marketing opportunity rather than something that really matters to them. "

In fact, now more than ever, aligning the brand with popular causes can be a good strategy. According to the 2020 State of Fashion Report, compiled by management consulting giant McKinsey & Company and trade publication Business of Fashion, nearly two-thirds of consumers identify as "& # 39; motivated shoppers & # 39; that they will choose, change, avoid or boycott a brand based on its position on social issues. " Because of this, the report predicted that more companies "will raise diversity and inclusion as a higher priority."

At a time when 74% of Americans support the protests, according to a recent poll by the Washington Post-Schar school, siding with protesters, even superficially, means siding with popular opinion.

"If you look at how brands are grouped around causes, they're generally popular causes and most causes, because what you're trying to do is align your brand with customer values. So now you have a customer who judges your brand as not an entity, but as a person or personality, "said Martin Raymond, co-founder of trend forecasting consultancy The Future Laboratory.

"Traditionally, it was useful for brands to sit on the fence, but more and more, if you sit on the fence, you risk having splinters in the background. You end up not really understanding the pendulum of the story and where it's swinging, and where does it need to be when that pendulum passes over you. "

However, by aligning with a cause, brands open up to increased scrutiny and criticism from consumers, which can be problematic when their promises contradict their practices. Raymond points to ongoing conversations about the sustainability efforts of fashion brands, which have often been dubbed "greenwash": "If you were to look at their infrastructure, supply chain, or supply, particularly in fashion, you would find quite a few things Strangers there would be readily available for criticism and challenge. "

However, Bethann Hardison, a former model, turned model agent and advocate for diversity, is less cynical. "When people offer their solidarity, I don't tend to question it … I don't have time for that. We have a movement to keep moving forward," he said.

"These great companies, many of them are very good people and they care about doing the right thing, but they are used to being who they have been. Now, this is an opportunity for people to wake up and look and see that something different is happening around you and it's happening to them. "

For brands that historically have not had to think critically about race and social justice, or tackle the issues of racism in their own teams, a learning curve is expected. "Some people are being challenged for the first time to speak openly about race."

"When people offer their solidarity, I don't tend to question it … I don't have time for that. We have a movement to keep moving" Bethann Hardison

Bethann Hardison model Credit: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images for Gucci

Some brands have been better at establishing solidarity than others. Bolden has praised Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for his multicultural casting and for making South Sudan and Australia model Adut Akech the de facto face of the brand. Likewise, Prescod commends plus-size luxury retailer 11 Honoré for its commitment to using various models on its platform and on Instagram. ("You will not pass two scrolls without seeing a Black face," Prescod observed.)

Hardison points to Gucci as an example of a brand taking promising steps to address underrepresentation in fashion. In 2019, the Italian brand, which had faced a backlash over callous designs and co-opted the designs of black designer Dapper Dan, launched its Changemakers Impact Fund. Last October, the fund launched a $ 1.5 million diversity scholarship program to "ensure a new era of diverse and exceptional youth gains opportunities and experiences in the fashion industry." And, on June 3, the company announced it would donate to the NAACP, Campaign Zero (a nonprofit organization working to end police brutality), and Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp. Gucci also halted operations in the United States on June 4 "so that employees have a day of mourning, honor lost lives, and re-commit to being part of the solution."

But truly affirming anti-racist values ​​in one's business requires a dramatic shift at the top, where the power of decision resides. In its 2019 report on inclusion and diversity in the industry, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) stated that focusing on visibility, such as diversity on the catwalk or on magazine covers, is not enough: " The industry must recognize and prioritize efforts to support greater diversity on the business side: financiers, CEOs, fashion house bosses, senior magazine publishers, and business leaders, "wrote Erica Lovett, director of inclusion and diversity of the publishing house Condé Nast. . "Until fashion leaders in all categories become more diverse, we will continue to progress only on the superficial level."

Research suggests that diverse recruiting is more than a matter of good optics: it is good business. A 2018 McKinsey study found that companies with high levels of ethnic and cultural diversity in executive teams were 33% more likely to have "industry leading profitability."

"People have been saying for years what steps to take: creating a pipeline for BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) talent, making sure the pipeline gives way to leadership positions so that you don't just have plenty of BIPOC Assistants and freelancers, etc., "said Peoples Wagner. "Inclusion is not as difficult as people make it seem. It just has to be a committed, company-wide decision, and not a one-sided choice."

Hardison sees this moment as "a first step" in a larger fight for change and predicts that today's unrest will lead to "wide changes" in the future. (She's not the only one: In a recent interview, academic and civil rights activist Angela Davis said, "This particular historical conjecture has potential for change that we have never experienced in this country before.")

Aighewi is equally optimistic, but acknowledges that genuine change will not be easy. "People really need to get the job done: feeling uncomfortable, having these conversations, admitting that the system is not correct," she said.

"These companies have been around long enough. This is not the first time that blacks have complained about the fashion industry; this is not the first revolution. Something has to give way."