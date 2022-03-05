The Fast and Furious franchise has come a long way since its inception in 2001. With the release of Fast & Furious 10 this weekend, let’s take a look back at where it all began. The first movie was about illegal street racing and starred Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. It was a box office success and spawned several sequels. Over the years, the Fast and Furious franchise has evolved to include action-packed heists and car chases. The movies have become increasingly popular, making billions of dollars at the box office. We can’t wait to see what happens in Fast & Furious 10!

Jason Momoa is going to be Fast & Furious 10 villains

It appears that the Fast & Furious franchise is replacing one big star for another. The character has been confirmed to be coming to the franchise, and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa will be playing a more villainous role in Fast 10’s newest version. Fans now have more information about Aquaman’s sinister side.

Momoa discussed his upcoming projects on Entertainment Tonight, commenting, “It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t done in a long time.”. Now, I’m the one who’s got to be evil. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!” The actor’s move to criminality is anticipated, having established a name for himself playing more heroic, protagonist-centred parts in Aquaman, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and Game of Thrones.

When is Fast & Furious 10 going to come?

Lin will return to direct the sequel. Production is scheduled to begin this spring, with Justin Lin back in the director’s chair. Lin has helmed previous Fast & Furious features, including the standalone sequel The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, as well as instalments fourth, fifth, sixth, and nine of the mainline series. Chris Morgan, the show’s first writer, returns to pen the final chapters’ script. Diesel is confirmed to produce as well.

Who will be returning in the cast?

As for now nothing much has been known except that the stars returning for the final installment will include Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Charlize Theron.

What is the cast saying about Fast & Furious?

Vin Diesel said, “It’s emotional for me. I’m never going to say goodbye to Fast & Furious. It’s been such an important part of my life, and Fast will always have a special place in my heart.”

Michelle Rodriguez also teased that the final movie is “going to be insane” and will make fans “cry their eyes out.”

Tyrese Gibson echoed the sentiment by saying “We all know how this movie ends, we’re all fighting for our lives in the end. But what happens before that? That’s where Fast & Furious comes in.”

Fast & Furious is one of the most popular action movie franchises of all time. The series began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious and has since released nine more movies, with the tenth instalment currently in development.

What is Fast & Furious all about?

The Fast and Furious franchise is an American action film series based on the street-racing subculture. It is distributed by Universal Pictures. The first instalment was released in June 2001, and the latest ninth instalment of Fast & Furious – in 2021.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ has been delayed to May 19, 2023 pic.twitter.com/63mKkk6JRE — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 14, 2021

Why you should watch Fast & Furious?

The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its over-the-top action sequences, hot cars, and muscular male actors. If you are looking for an adrenaline rush, then the Fast and Furious films are perfect for you.

What to expect in Fast & Furious?

Although plot details have not been released yet, we can assume that Fast & Furious will be a high-octane action film with plenty of car chases and explosions. We can also expect to see our favourite stars back in action one last time. If you are a fan of adrenaline-pumping action movies, then the Fast and Furious films are perfect for you. So if you are looking for one last thrill ride, make sure to check out Fast & Furious when it hits theatres.