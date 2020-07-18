The fatal shot that killed the Washington police officer was from his partner.

Officer Jonathan Shoop, 32, was hit by a bullet fired by fellow officer Mustafa Kumcur's weapon, according to a press release issued by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

Officers responded to shots fired by the man they had tried to stop for not having a badge, Henry Eugene Washington, 37, according to investigators.

Washington is charged with aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and vehicular assault, according to documents filed Friday by the King County District Attorney's Office.

"The fact that Mr. Washington did not fire the fatal shot is irrelevant to his guilt in this crime. But for the attack directed by Mr. Washington on the officers, Officer Shoop would be alive today," say documents from the accusation.

The next appointment in Washington court will be on August 3, and he is expected to file a guilty plea.

CNN's attempts to contact the Washington attorney have received no response.

The incident started with the traffic stop

The incident started Monday night when the two officers stopped a vehicle driven by Washington and spoke to him before fleeing, according to the response team.

After a short chase, Washington hit a man riding a scooter in a crosswalk and crashed into a raised central median, according to investigators. Officers drove around the median and approached Washington's car.

"(Washington) had already exited the Pontiac and was walking away from the crashed car, but, when the patrol SUV stopped looking at him, he changed direction and quickly approached the driver's door of the patrol SUV, while holding a pistol , and opened fire, "according to the press release.

Washington is believed to have shot Shoop and Kumcur twice, according to investigators. Officers responded to the shooting while they were still in the SUV with at least nine cases found inside, according to prosecution documents.

"One (of the rounds) broke the driver's side window and the other hit Officer Kumcur's firearm, it rebounded and hit him in the head," according to a press release. "Officer Kumcur is also believed to have fired multiple times with one of the shots that struck and killed Officer Shoop in the crossfire."

Responding police officers found an injured Kumcur trying to help Shoop, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kumcar suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right part of the head and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Washington fled on foot and was later seen on the roof of a nearby business, according to the press release. While on the roof, police said they called a 911 call center in Kansas in an attempt to tell her family that she had shot and killed a police officer.

When he tried to get off the roof, the man was trapped between buildings and was arrested without incident and a gun was found in his pants, police said.

Police said Washington admitted to driving the Pontiac, walking away from the traffic stop, hitting the pedestrian, shooting at the SUV and calling the 911 call center during an interview with investigators.

In the interview with investigators, "Washington would ramble on about voices in his head and make grandiose statements that were off-topic," according to the affidavit. He told detectives that he intentionally shot officers for fear of losing his vehicle, his gun and his marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Washington has prior convictions in Texas for assault, robbery, evading arrest and terrorist threats, and prior convictions in Kansas for aggravated intimidation of a victim or witness, violating a protection order and harassment for serious crimes, according to prosecution documents.

Washington faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted of the charges. If convicted of first-degree aggravated murder, Washington would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to prosecution documents.