The fate of two leading newspaper publishers is up in the air







Wednesday is the deadline to submit offers for McClatchy, the bankrupt newspaper firm. This is not your ordinary bankruptcy: McClatchy is a vital source of local news in the United States. The company owns 30 titles in 14 states, from the Sacramento Beeto to the Miami Herald. Civic leaders are very concerned about what might come next.

"I strongly urge the bankruptcy court to consider what is best for our community and Florida when weighing competing offers for the Miami Herald and the rest of the McClatchy newspapers," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wrote to the court judge. of bankruptcies in mid-June. Suarez and many others want documents like the Herald to return to local property … but first we have to see who is bidding.

Wednesday's deadline is the start of a month-long process. "In the case of multiple bids, an auction will be held a week later," writes Kevin G. Hall, the McClatchy reporter assigned to cover his company's process. The court will review the plan on July 24.

As Ken Doctor said on Monday, "This is the mid-year witchcraft hour for America's daily press," with numerous possible results. McClatchy's biggest investor, Chatham, could end the newspaper chain. Or Gannett. Or a group of investors from the "growing world of civic journalism for good" who could establish "the first major nonprofit newspaper chain." The doctor has details here.