The FBI almost got rid of the lie before capturing Ghislaine Maxwell: report

According to a report, FBI agents who arrested Ghislaine Maxwell last week nearly passed out when they lied to a neighbor who was complaining about the noise of buzzing spy planes.

A local told the UK Mirror that the plane had been circling over the 156-acre hideout of the British socialite in New Hampshire, starting before dawn on Thursday.

"They were a nuisance. We started calling each other to find out what the noise was about. Eventually one broke and drove to where the vehicles were lined up, ”the resident told the outlet.

“He demanded to know who they were and they replied that they were from the New England aerial map society: it was totally fictional. The problem the FBI had was that the guy is an expert in maps and geology. It is what he does for a living, "the local continued.

“He looked directly through it and asked to see inside his truck, but was told harshly that it was prohibited. He told his wife, and she called the police through the FBI. It was hilarious. "

After the closed call, the feds finally broke into the property, called "Tuckedaway," with the help of the New York Police, local police, and the New Hampshire gang task force.

They quickly cornered 58-year-old Maxwell, the longtime confidant of famed pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who is now facing federal sexual assault charges.

Maxwell, who is being held in a medium security dungeon about 20 miles from her luxurious home, is expected to be transferred this week to the Southern District of New York for her next court appearance, according to a letter filed by federal prosecutors on Sunday night. .