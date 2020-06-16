The FBI and the Department of Justice will investigate the death of two black men in California.







Robert L. Fuller, 24, was hanging from a tree early Wednesday morning. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined that he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Fuller's death was described as "an alleged death by suicide".

The Justice Department and the FBI announced Monday that they will review the death of Fuller and the death of Malcolm Harsch, 38, both black men, 10 days earlier in San Bernardino County.

"Our department has been in contact with the California Department of Justice and the FBI and our intention is to be able to share information and details so that they can also compare with the Palmdale incident," said Jodi Miller, Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer. of San Bernardino County. CNN

Even though Fuller's death was consistent with suicide, officials "found it prudent to reverse that and continue to look deeper," said Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas.

"Public hangings, suicides, occur with some regularity," Lucas said. The signs seemed to point to suicide, but the cause and form of death were never officially determined, as officials await further toxicology investigations and reports. An autopsy was performed last Friday. According to Los Angeles County Homicide Captain Kent Wegener, nothing was found other than the rope, the contents of Fuller's pockets, and a backpack he was wearing. Investigators are investigating Fuller's medical history, looking for the witness who reported the hanging and looking for contacts in Arizona and Nevada. They will also analyze Fuller's cell phone and search for surveillance videos of the neighborhood. Authorities will interview Fuller's social worker in the Department of Public Social Services, as well as anyone who has had contact with Fuller. Man also found hanging from a tree in San Bernardino The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is also investigating a hanging that occurred prior to the Fuller case. Dispatchers received a call from a woman on May 31 at 7:07 a.m., saying her boyfriend, Harsch, hanged himself, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The statement says that Harsch was found in a homeless camp. Investigators found no evidence of foul play. An autopsy was performed on June 12 and there are still no signs of foul play, according to the statement. The forensic pathologist is awaiting the toxicology results before assigning the cause and form of death. Sheriff Villanueva in Los Angeles County said his department intends to hold talks with San Bernardino County officials.

CNN's Sarah Moon contributed to this report.