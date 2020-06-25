The FBI director says the office is investigating possible foreign influence in Floyd's protests.

"We have certainly seen in the past a variety of foreign adversaries who seek to amplify the controversy in this country and use state media, use social media, some of that is through propaganda, some of that is through disinformation , which is only through false information, "Wray said in an interview with Fox News.

"And we are carefully looking at the possibility of foreign influence or foreign interference in all the protest activities (that) occurred in the past few weeks," he said.

Thousands of Americans have taken to the streets in recent weeks after the death of Floyd and other African Americans to protest against police violence and what they say is systemic racism in law enforcement. As some of the protests turned violent and destructive, some authorities have made allegations of foreign influence.

"The violence that occurred during the protest in recent weeks is fueled by a variety of different motivations and ideologies, it is not all the work of any ideological movement or group," said Wray. "We certainly have a number of ongoing active investigations into violent anarchist extremists."