The FBI says Bubba Wallace is not the target of a hate crime

"The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the rope was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week," the agency said in a statement Tuesday. "The investigation also revealed evidence, including an authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the rope found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the rope is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019 No one could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week. "

NASCAR released a statement regarding the FBI's decision saying, "We appreciate the FBI's prompt and thorough investigation and are grateful to know that this was not an intentional and racist act against Bubba."

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing," NASCAR said.

The discovery of the rope Sunday afternoon at Wallace's garage stall comes as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, more directly address America's systemic racism in the wake of the George Floyd police murder.