The FBI says the suspect in shooting a NJ judge's home is related to the murder of a California lawyer.

FBI investigators told Fox News on Wednesday that they "have evidence" linking the woman-hating lawyer suspected of killing the son of a federal judge in New Jersey to the July 11 murder of a US rights lawyer. men in California.

"As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack on the home of United States District Court Judge Esther Salas (District of New Jersey), we are now committed to the San Bernardino California Sheriff's Office and have Evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to the FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander, "the office said." This investigation is ongoing. "

FBI agents believe Manhattan attorney Roy Den Hollander, 69, a self-styled anti-feminist, posed as a delivery boy Sunday when he went to the home of Newark Federal Court Judge Esther Salas. He killed her son and wounded her husband.

New York State Police found Den Hollander died Monday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York State.

California homicide victim Marc Angelucci was killed at his home in Crestline by an armed man posing as a delivery man. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office was investigating Angelucci's murder without identifying a suspect, but the investigation is now in the hands of the FBI, the sheriff's spokesman sergeant. Mauricio Hurtado told Fox News on Monday.

